Joe Hartlieb threw four touchdown passes in the first half Friday night to lead the undefeated Madison Edgewood football team to a 41-0 victory over Evansville in Rock Valley Conference play.
The victory set up a showdown between unbeaten conference leaders Edgewood (8-0 overall, 6-0 Rock Valley) and Monroe (7-1, 6-0) on Friday for the conference championship.
On the other hand, Evansville (3-5, 2-4) will need to beat Whitewater on Friday to keep its hopes for an invitation to the WIAA playoffs alive.
Hartlieb completed 14 of 18 passes for 224 yards overall, including TD connections of 57 and 34 yards to Jackson Trudgeon, a 6-yard throw to Isaac Thelen and a 7-yard throw to Cam Fane. Fane added a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 35-0 at halftime, and Thelen caught a second TD pass from Benjamin Hanson in the fourth quarter.
Evansville's offense was held to 112 yards and seven first downs. Chase Maves completed 10 of 25 passes for 89 yards and Alex Johnson rushed for 25 yards.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 41,
EVANSVILLE 0
Mad. Edgewood;21;14;0;6;—;41
Evansville;0;0;0;0;—;0
SCORING
ME—Isaac Thelen 6 pass from Joe Hartlieb (Samuel Klestinski kick). ME—Jackson Trudgeon 57 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Cam Fane 7 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Trudgeon 34 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Fane 30 run (Klestinski kick). ME—Thelen 4 pass from Benjamin Hanson (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—ME 17; Ev 7. Rushes-yards—ME 28-88; Ev 18-23. Passing yards—ME 243; Ev 89. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—ME 20-16-0; Ev 25-10-0. Fumbles-lost—ME 2-1; Ev 1-1. Penalties-yards—ME 6-75; Ev 6-55.
