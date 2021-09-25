Sorry, an error occurred.
EDGERTON
Madison Edgewood stayed undefeated Friday night with a 34-7 win over Edgerton.
The Crusaders (6-0 overall, 4-0 Rock Valley Conference) scored 27 first-half points en route to the conference victory.
Edgerton fell to 0-6 (0-4).
Edgewood had 379 yards in total offense. Edgerton had 147—all of that through the air. Crimson Tide quarterback Braden Troger was 16-of-29 for 147 yards, one TD and one interception.
Shane Kisting had seven catches for 79 yards.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 34, EDGERTON 7
Mad. Edgewood;14;13;7;0;—;34
Edgerton;0;0;7;0;—;7
SCORING
ME—Madison Folkers 3 run (Kletinski kick). ME—Cam Fane 3 pass from Joe Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Jackson Trudgeon 13 run (Klestinski kick). ME—Mark Haering 1 pass from Hartlieb (run failed). ME—Trudgeon 17 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ETN—Beau Allison 22 pass from Braden Troger (Henry Langer kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—ME 20; Etn 12.
Rushes-yards—ME 26-135; Etn 19-(-2).
Passing yards—ME 244; Etn 149.
Passes (att.-comp-int.)—ME 26-16-1; Etn 29-16-1.
Fumbles-lost—ME 0-0; Etn 2-0.
Penalties-yards—ME 12-95; Etn 5-30.
