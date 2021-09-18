Sorry, an error occurred.
LODI
The Lodi football team, ranked third in Division 4 by Wissports.net, kept its unbeaten record intact with a 24-6 victory over Beloit Turner on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) also are ranked No. 6 among state mid-sized schools by The Associated Press.
Turner (2-3, 0-3) halted two Lodi drives on turnovers in the first half, with a fumble recovery by Nate Pozzani and an interception by Cam Combs.
Turner forced two more turnovers later on, but Lodi used its defense to maintain control, taking a 10-0 halftime lead and making it 17-0 on a 32-yard run in the third quarter.
The Trojans scored on a 93-yard pass from Sean Fogel to Emmanuel Galvan on a third-and-24 play in the third quarter.
LODI 24, BELOIT TURNER 6
Beloit Turner;0;0;6;0;—;6
Lodi;7;3;7;7;—;24
