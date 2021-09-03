01STOCK_FOOTBALL

ORFORDVILLE

Lancaster, which started the season with a pair of nonconference losses, broke into the victory column in a huge way on Friday night.

The Flying Arrows (1-2, 1-0 SWAL) scored seven first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 56-0 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany (0-3, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.

Parkview was held to 44 total yards, including 11 passing yards, and four first downs.

Lancaster's Jacob DiVall threw touchjdown passes of 41, 31 and 10 yards to D.J. Kelley, and Logan Wolf returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown.

LANCASTER 56,

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0

Lancaster;27;22;7;0;—;56

Orfordville Parkview;0;0;0;0;—;0

Scoring: L--D.J. Kelley 41 pass from Jacob DiVall (run failed). L--25 run (run good). L--Skyler Burkholder 4 run (kick good). L--Kelley 31 pass from DiVall (kick failed). Kelley 10 pass from DiVall (run good). L--Logan Wolf 47 interception return (kick good). L--54 run (kick good). L--14 run (kick good).

Statistics: First downs--L 16, OPA 4. Yards rushing—L 280; OPA 11. Yards passing—L 126; OPA 33. Passes—L 12-8-0; OPA 14-4-2. Fumbles lost--L 0; OPA 3. Penalties-yards--L 6-33; OPS 4-57.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you