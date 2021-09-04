There was only one problem with the 430 yards of offense amassed by the Walworth Big Foot football team on Friday night.
The problem was that Lakeside Lutheran made the last big stop.
An interception inside the 5-yard line with 25.4 seconds remaining sealed Lakeside's 51-44 victory over Big Foot in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
Spencer Sturgill made the interception for the Warriors (1-2 overall, 1-0 Capitol) to allow his team to survive the back-and-forth battle with the Chiefs (1-2, 0-1).
Lakeside trailed by a point late in the fourth quarter, but Sturgill scored on a 27-yard run with less than 4 minutes to play, and Levi Birkholz threw a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Marty to make it a seven-point game.
Big Foot's Jax Hertel scored on runs of 59 and 2 yards and added a 93-yard kickoff return as the Chiefs ran for 208 yards and passed for 222 more. Hertel had 108 yards rushing. Basil Demco completed 16 of 24 passes to build that yardage total, including fourth-quarter TD catches by Alex Schmitz and Ashton Robinson. Demco added 94 yards rushing, including a 43-yard touchdown run.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51,
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 44
Walworth Big Foot;14;11;7;12;—;44
Lakeside Lutheran;14;17;6;14;—;51
Scoring: LL--Caden Bou 3 run (Jameson Schmidt kick). BF--Jax Hertel 59 run (Max Doubek kick). LL--Levi Birkholz 27 run (Schmidt kick). BF--Hertel 2 run (Doubeck kick). LL--Schmidt 23 field goal. LL--Sturgill 24 run (Tyler Marty pass from Birkholz). BF--Hertel 93 kickoff return (Hertel run). LL--Nathan Yaroch 2 run (pass failed). WBF--Doubek 28 field goal. LL--Birkholz 2 run (kick failed). BF--Basil Demco 43 run (Doubek kick). LL--Yaroch 2 run (run failed). BF--Robinson 39 pass from Demco (run failed). BF--Schmitz 9 pass from Demco (pass failed). LL--Sturgill 27 run (Marty pass from Birkholz).