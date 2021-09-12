LAKE MILLS
A controversial two-point conversion went Lakeside Lutheran’s way in overtime Friday night, giving the Warriors a 32-31 victory over Beloit Turner in Capitol Conference football action.
The Trojans (2-2 overall, 0-2 Capitol) dodged disaster at the end of regulation when Lakeside missed a potential game-winning field-goal attempt in the waning seconds.
The Warriors had tied the game with a field goal with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in overtime.
Junior Conner Hughes ran for a 1-yard touchdown and kicked the extra point to give Turner a 31-24 lead in the first possession of overtime.
Lakeside scored two plays later and elected to decide the game with a two-point conversion try. After a bad snap was fetched by a running back and pitched to the quarterback, a two-point conversion throw was complete.
Turner argued the Lakeside running back was down on the play, but officials allowed the play.
Hughes also ran for a go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter to give Turner a 24-21 lead and a 3-yard score in the first quarter.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 32,
BELOIT TURNER 31
Beloit Turner 13 3 0 8 7 — 31
Lakeside Luth 14 0 7 3 8 — 32
Scoring: BT—Camden Combs 55 run (Conner Hughes kick). LL—Tyler Marty 52 pass from Levi Birkholz (J. Schmidt kick). LL—Marty 55 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick). BT—Hughes 2 run (pass failed). BT—Hughes 27 field goal. LL—Birkholz 1 run (Schmidt kick). BT—Hughes 2 run (Frey kick), 8:38. LL—Schmidt 23 field goal. BT—Hughes 1 run (Hughes kick). LL—Marty 24 pass from Kooper Mlsna (Marty pass from Mlsna).
Statistics: Rushes-yards—BT 44-224, LL 36-157. Passing yards—BT 186, LL 170. Passing—BT 11-7-1, LL 19-11-0.
Lodi turns on the jets to beat Walworth Big Foot
WALWORTH—For the first time all season, Lodi gave up some points.
Another first: Walworth Big Foot took a lead for the first time all season when Jax Hertel broke loose for a 29-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
But Lodi answered 23 seconds later on a 42-yard-scoring play by Jaylen Montgomery, and the Blue Devils broke open a tight game with a 24-point fourth quarter to take a 38-6 victory over the Chiefs in Capitol Conference action.
Lodi (4-0 overall, 2-0 Capitol), ranked sixth among medium-sized schools in The Associated Press’ rankings, now has outscored its four opponents by a combined 158-6.
Hertel finished with 102 yards on 17 carries for Big Foot (1-3, 0-2), and quarterback Basil Demco rushed for 53 yards and completed four of 14 passes for 34 yards. Lodi intercepted Demco passes three times.
LODI 38, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 6
Lodi 7 7 0 24 — 38
Big Foot 6 0 0 0 — 6
Scoring: WBF—Jax Hertel 29 run (kick blocked). L—Jaylen Montgomery 42 run (Chandler Curtis kick). L—Erik Lincoln 7 pass from Keegan Fleischman (Curtis kick). L—Montgomery 12 run (Curtis kick). L—Curtis 32 field goal. L—Kyler Clemens 6 run (Curtis kick). L—Mason Lane 1 run (Curtis kick).
Statistics: Rushing—L 42-291; WBF 34-161. Yards passing—L 36; WBF 34. Passes—L 11-6-0; WBF 14-4-3. Fumbles-lost—L 0-0; WBF 0-0.
State-ranked Marshall hands Clinton first loss
MARSHALL—Unbeaten Marshall (4-0, 2-0 Eastern Suburban Conference), ranked ninth among state small schools by The Associated Press, handed Clinton (3-1, 1-1) its first loss with a 28-6 decision.
Marshall quarterback Craig Ward threw for three touchdowns, including a 70-yard connection with Cole Denniston.
Unbeaten Brodhead/Juda runs over Richland Center
RICHLAND CENTER—Led by the 228-yard rushing performance of Gage Boegli, Brodhead/Juda (4-0 overall, 2-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) left no doubt that it intended to keep its unbeaten record intact with a 47-10 victory over Richland Center (2-2, 1-1).
The Cardinals racked up 368 total yards on the ground and totaled 434 yards of offense.
QB Maves leads Evansville to victory over Edgerton
EDGERTON—Evansville quarterback Chase Maves completed all 10 of his passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils rolled to a 41-14 victory over Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference play.
Trevor Bahrs caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Kane Howlett made a 55-yard touchdown reception in the third. Also for Evansville, junior Caleb Maguigad ran for touchdowns of 6, 40 and 5 yards to help the Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 1-1 Rock Valley) open a 41-0 lead.
Maguigad totaled 65 yards on seven carries to lead Evansville’s 141-yard rushing attack, which gave the winners 413 yards of total offense.
EVANSVILLE 41, EVANSVILLE 14
Evansville 13 14 14 0 — 41
Edgerton 0 0 0 14 — 14
Scoring: Ev—Alex Johnson 3 run (Wyatt Klitzman kick). Ev—Caleb Maguigad 6 run (pass failed). Ev—Trevor Bahrs 50 pass from Chase Maves (pass failed). Ev—Maguigad 40 run (Kane Howlett pass from Maves). Ev—Kane Howlett 55 pass from Maves (Klitzman kick). Ev—Maguigad 5 run (Klitzman kick). Ed—Beau Allison 47 pass from Braden Traeger (Henry Langer kick). Ed—Shane Kisting 14 pass from Troeger (Langer kick).
Statistics: First downs—Ev 14, Ed 7. Rushing—Ev 32-141; Ed 21-91. Yards passing—Ev 272; Ed 69. Passes—Ev 10-10-0; Ed 12-4-2. Fumbles-lost—Ev 1-0; Ed 0-0. Penalties-yards—Ev 10-65; Ed 3-22.
Edgewood’s defense too much for Whippets
WHITEWATER—The Madison Edgewood defense held Whitewater to 18 total yards and three first downs to set up a 42-0 victory over the Whippets in Rock Valley Conference play. The game was the first played on the Whippets’ new turf field.
The Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 Rock Valley), ranked 10th among medium-sized schools in the latest Associated Press poll, scored all their points in the first half against the Whippets (1-3, 0-2).
Quarterback Joe Hartlieb threw touchdown passes of 27 and 25 yards to Jackson Trudgeon and connected with Weston Hafer for scores from 3 and 14 yards out.
Also, Cam Fane caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Mason Folkers and ran for a 23-yard score, and Jackson Kitzmiller made a tackle in the Whitewater end zone for a safety.
Whitewater was stopped for minus-8 rushing yards.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 42,
WHITEWATER 0
Edgewood 23 19 0 0 — 42
Whitewater 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring: ME—Jackson Trudgeon 27 pass from Joe Hartlieb (Sam Klestinski kick). ME—Safety, Jackson Kitzmiller makes tackle in end zone. ME—Weston Hafer 3 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Trudgeon 25 pass from Hartlieb (run failed). ME—Cam Fane 22 pass from Mason Folkers (Klestinski kick). ME—Hafer 14 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick). ME—Fane 23 run (Klestinski kick).
Statistics: First downs—ME 16, W 3. Rushing—ME 24-144; W 20-(-8). Yards passing—ME 192; W 26. Passes—ME 17-13-0; W 6-4-1. Fumbles-lost—ME 0-0; W 3-3. Penalties-yards—ME 10-100; W 5-50.
Berghorn carries Badgers to victory over Wilmot
WILMOT—Senior fullback Cole Berghorn ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, leading Lake Geneva Badger to a 51-32 victory over Wilmot in Southern Lakes Conference action.
The Badgers (3-1 overall, 2-0 Southern Lakes) also got three touchdown runs from senior quarterback Kegan Huber and took control by opening a 37-20 halftime lead over the Panthers (0-3, 0-2).
Berghorn scored on runs of 5, 80 and 46 yards, and Huber scored on runs of 40, 29 and 9 yards on his way to a 109-yard rushing performance. Badger totaled 417 yards rushing and Huber completed six of eight passes for 90 yards, with Landon catching four throws for 77 yards.
Wilmot got a big night from junior running back Anthony Hall, who ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, caught four passes for 122 yards and two scores, and threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Cade Frisby. Quarterback Cooper Zimmerman completed 12 of 25 passes for 265 yards, with Hall catching TD passes of 69 and 25 yards.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 51,
WILMOT 32
L.G. Badger 15 22 7 7 — 51
Wilmot 14 6 0 12 — 32
Scoring: W—Anthony Hall 11 run (Blake Weaver kick). LGB—Kegan Huber 40 run (Andrew Kamatz kick). W—Hall 69 pass from Cooper Zimmerman (Weaver kick). LGB—Cole Berghorn 5 run (run good). LGB—Berghorn 80 run (Weaver kick). LGB—Huber 29 run (run good). W—Anthony Corona 16 run (run failed). LGB—Berghorn 46 run (Weaver kick). LGB—Huber 9 run (Weaver kick). LGB—Jacob Needle 14 run (Weaver kick). W—Hall 25 pass from Zimmerman (run failed), 7:44. W—Cade Frisby 10 pass from Hall (run failed), 1:09. 4Q.
Statistics: Rushing—LGB 42-417; W 25-97. Yards passing—LGB 90; W 375. Passes—LGB 8-6-0; W 26-13-0. Fumbles-lost—LGB 0-0; W 1-1. Penalties-yards—LGB 9-65; W 8-52.
Elkhorn rides defense to victory over Delavan
ELKHORN—Ryan Burns ran for two short touchdowns as Elkhorn (2-1 overall, 1-1 Southern Lakes Conference) took a 21-0 victory over Delavan-Darien (1-2, 1-1).
Burns was only the Elks’ No. 3 rusher in terms of total yardage, though, producing 64 of the team’s total of 297 yards. Connor Lom led the way with 113 yards rushing and a 33-yard touchdown, and Tyler Etten added 100 yards on 18 carries.
The Comets (1-2, 1-1) were held to 97 yards of offense, including 24 rushing yards and 50 passing yards from Neil Janssen.
ELKHORN 21, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 0 — 0
Elkhorn 7 7 0 7 — 21
Scoring: E—Connor Lom 33 run (Samuel Woolever kick). E—Ryan Burns 2 run (Woolever kick). E—Burns 3 run (Woolever kick).
Statistics: First downs—DD 5, E 19. Rushing—DD 23-47, E 53-297. Passing yards—DD 50, E 62. Passes—DD 16-3-1, E 13-4-1. Fumbles-lost—DD 0-0, E 0-0. Penalties-yards—DD 7-55, E 10-95.
Darlington wastes no time in overpowering Parkview
ORFORDVILLE—Scoring 46 points in the first half, Darlington (3-1 overall, 2-0 SWAL) cruised to a 66-0 victory over Orfordville Parkview.
Parkview (0-4, 0-2) was held to 65 yards of offense and three first downs. Junior quarterback Zander Brown threw for 44 yards for the Vikings.
DARLINGTON 66,
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 0
Darlington 24 22 6 8 — 66
Orf. Parkview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring: D—Brady Horne 45 run (Breylin Goebel run). D—Caden Burbach 10 run (Goebel run). D—Burbach 32 run (run good). D—Brady Horne 5 run (run good). D—12-yard interception return (Goebelrun). D—Goebel 40 run (run failed). D—6-yard run (kick failed). D—5-yard run (run failed). D—5-yard run (run good).
Statistics: First downs—D 16, OP 3. Rushing—D 34-394; OP 24-21. Yards passing—D 22; OP 44. Passes—D 3-1-0; OP 21-7-2. Fumbles lost—D 0; OP 1. Penalties-yards—D 2-25; OP 5-77.