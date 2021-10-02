Caden Belling's fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 31-yard throw to Hunter Frey with 31 seconds to play, gave the Lake Mills football team a 28-24 victory over Walworth Big Foot in Capitol Conference play Friday.
Belling also threw a 41-yard touchdown strike to Frey with 4:14 to play, and the two scores allowed the L-Cats (5-2 overall, 4-1 Capitol) to wipe out Big Foot's 24-14 lead.
For Biog Foot (3-5, 2-3), Jax Hertel rushed for touchdowns of 60, 13 and 31 yards and totaled 226 yards on 26 carries. Max Doubek kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Chiefs.
Belling also threw a 34-yard TD pass to J.P. Rguig and a 3-yard scoring pass to Matthew Stenbroten. On the night, he completed 18 of 38 throws for 245 yards.
LAKE MILLS 28,
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 24
Lake Mills;0;7;7;14;—;28
Walworth Big Foot;7;3;7;7;—;24
SCORING
WBF—Jax Hertel 60 run (Doubek kick). WBF—Max Doubek 24 field goal. LM—J.P. Rguig 34 pass from Caden Belling (kick good). WBF—Hertel 13 run (Doubek kick). LM—Matthew Stenbroten 3 pass from Belling (kick good). WBF—Hertel 31 run (Doubek kick). LM—Hunter Frey 41 pass from Belling (kick good). LM—Frey 31 pass from Belling (kick good).
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yards—LM 22-67; WBF 37-303.
Passing yards—LM 245; WBF 48.
Passes (att.-comp-int.)—LM 38-18-0; WBF 17-6-1.
