LAKE GENEVA
For 45 minutes and 19 seconds Friday night in their WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff matchup Friday night, No. 2 Lake Geneva Badger was able to keep No. 6 Kettle Moraine off the scoreboard.
But the Lasers were able to score a late passing TD to tie it and force overtime, and then Kettle Moraine shut down the Badgers in their overtime series.
The Lasers got another TD—again through the air—to stun the Badgers and move on to the third round next week against No. 1 Union Grove, a 21-14 winner over No. 4 Waterford Friday night in its own second-round game.
The Badgers (8-3) lost standout senior running back Cole Berghorn in the first quarter with an undetermined injury suffered on a running play deep in Kettle Moraine territory. He did not return.
Badger, however, got a number of players to step up and fill the huge void left by Berghorn’s absence. That included junior Taylor O’Laughlin, who scored from the 1 on the play immediately following Berghorn’s injury to get the Badgers on the scoreboard with what would turn out to be their only points of the night.
Badger coach Matt Hensler was proud of the way his team responded to the early adversity.
“Our defense did a great job all night, except for two big plays,” Hensler said.
On offense, Hensler said, his team moved the ball well even after losing Berghorn. “We just couldn’t seem to finish our drives,” Hensler said.
The Badgers got a total of 153 rushing yards on 56 carries. Berghorn had 39 of those before his injury. Badger also had 113 passing yards for 266 yards in total offense.
Kettle Moraine coach Matt McDonnell, meanwhile, said he told his team all night to be patient, that something good would happen on offense.
“We waited as long as we possibly could for those good things to happen,” McDonnell said. “I’m proud of our guys for hanging in there.”
The Lasers (8-3) had several promising drives snuffed out by turnovers: Two by interceptions and one on a fumble.
Kettle Moraine amassed 289 yards in total offense on the night. Payton Schopf caught a 13-yard pass from Chase Spellman to tie it with 2:41 left in regulation, and it was Drew Wagner hauling in a 27-yard toss from Spellman on third-and-11 in overtime to ignite the Kettle Moraine sideline and crowd.
The Badgers will say goodbye to just 13 seniors.
KETTLE MORAINE 13, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 7 (OT)
Kettle Moraine 0 0 0 7 6 —13
Lake Geneva Badger 7 0 0 0 0 —7
Scoring summary: B—Tyler O'Laughlin 1 run (kick good). KM—Payton Schopf 13 pass from Chase Spellman (kick good). KM—Drew Wagner 27 pass from Spellman (no kick).
Statistics: First downs—KM 13, B 16. Rushes—KM 34-87, B 56-153. Yards passing—KM 101, B 113. Passes—KM 10-5-2, B 9-6-0. Fumbles—KM 2-1, B 0-0. Penalties—KM 7-60, B 5-57.
