JOHNSON CREEK

The johnson Creek football team scored every which way--and often--on its way to a 61-16 victory over visiting Orfordville Parkview/Albany on Friday night.

Sam Schwengels rushed for 58 yards for Parkview/Albany, which scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters but fell behind 41-8 at halftime and 54-8 after three quarters.

For Johnson Creek, Isaac Hartz started at quarterback and threw for a 60-yard score, rushed 15 yards for another, and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD.

Dylan Bredlow then replaced Hartz under center and threw for a 42-yard score, rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards and returned a punt for a 69-yard TD.

Also for Creek, Austin Pernat returned an interception 8 yards for a score, and Silas Hartz had a 1-yard scoring run.

JOHNSON CREEK 61, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 16

Parkview/Albany;0;8;0;8--16

Johnson Creek;21;20;13;13--61

