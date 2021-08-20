Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JOHNSON CREEK
The johnson Creek football team scored every which way--and often--on its way to a 61-16 victory over visiting Orfordville Parkview/Albany on Friday night.
Sam Schwengels rushed for 58 yards for Parkview/Albany, which scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters but fell behind 41-8 at halftime and 54-8 after three quarters.
For Johnson Creek, Isaac Hartz started at quarterback and threw for a 60-yard score, rushed 15 yards for another, and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD.
Dylan Bredlow then replaced Hartz under center and threw for a 42-yard score, rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards and returned a punt for a 69-yard TD.
Also for Creek, Austin Pernat returned an interception 8 yards for a score, and Silas Hartz had a 1-yard scoring run.
JOHNSON CREEK 61, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 16
Parkview/Albany;0;8;0;8--16
Johnson Creek;21;20;13;13--61
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!