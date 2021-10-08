01STOCK_FOOTBALL

ORFORDVILLE

The Iowa-Grant football team stormed to a 56-28 victory over winless Orfordville Parkview/Albany in nonconference action Friday night.

The Panthers improved to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Six Rivers Conference. Parkview fell to 0-8 and is 00-6 in the SWAL conference.

