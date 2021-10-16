The Evansville football team kept its hopes for a WIAA playoff invitation alive with a 42-0 victory over Whitewater in both teams' regular-season finale Friday night.
Alex Johnson ran for touchdowns of 37 and 4 yards and caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Chase Maves to lead the Blue Devils' offensive attack.
Evansville improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Rock Valley Conference. However, the Blue Devils were not awarded a WIAA playoff spot under the tie-breaker system for teams that finished with sub-.500 conference records.
Maves threw for 185 yards, completing 19 of 29 passes with one interception.
Whitewater, after winning its season opener, lost its final eight games and went 0-7 in the Rock Valley. The Whippets were held to 105 yards of offense and seven first downs, with Aaron Porras rushing for 41 yards on 13 carries.
EVANSVILLE 42, WHITEWATER 0
Evansville;6;22;7;7;—;42
Whitewater;0;0;0;0;—;0
SCORING
E—Ricky Braunschweig 1 run (pass failed). E—Alex Johnson 37 run (pass failed). E—Johnson 9 pass from Chase Maves (Wyatt Klitzman run). E—Kane Howlett 3 run (Howlett pass from Maves). E—Johnson 4 run (Klitzman kick). E—Liam Speich 2 run (Klitzman kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—E 17; W 7. Rushes-yards—E 18-88; W 24-52. Passing yards—E 211; W 53. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 30-20-1; W 18-4-2. Fumbles-lost—E 2-1; W 0-0. Penalties-yards—E 10-80; W 4-45.
