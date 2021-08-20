Chase Maves delivered the wow factor on Friday night, but Evansville's defense provided the game-winning stop that gave the Blue Devils a 34-33 overtime victory over Reedsburg.
On the first possession of overtime, Maves completed his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a 34-yard throw to senior Trevor Bahrs. Sophomore Wyatt Klitzman kicked the extra point.
Reedsburg scored on its overtime possession, as quarterback Bryant Yanke delivered his third 1-yard touchdown run of the night. But the Beavers' attempt at a game-winning, two-point conversion was turned back to end the game.
Maves completed 14 of 23 passes for 385 yards, including scoring throws of 89 and 46 yards to Bahrs, who finished with five catches for 220 yards.
Maves also threw fourth-quarter scoring passes of 20 yards to Grayden Geske and 17 yards to Caleb Maguigad, helping Evansville erase a 27-14 deficit.
Griffen Elder scored two rushing touchdowns for Reedsburg.
EVANSVILLE 34, REEDSBURG 33 (OT)
Evansville;6;8;0;13;7--34
Reedsburg;7;14;6;0;6--33
Scoring summary: E--Trevor Bahrs 89 pass from Chase Maves (pass failed). R--Griffen Elder 1 run (Jack Campbell kick). R--Elder 1 run (Campbell kick). E--Bahrs 46 pass from Maves (Caleb Maguigad run). R--Bryant Yanke 1 run (Campbell kick). R--Yanke 1 run (kick failed). E--Grayden Geske 20 pass from Maves (Wyatt Klitzman kick). E--Maguigad 17 pass from Maves (run failed). E--Bahrs 34 pass from Maves (Klitzman kick). R--Yanke 1 run (run failed).
Statistics: First downs--E 13, R 28. Rushes--E 19-38, R 55-232. Yards passing--E 385, R 136. Passes--E 23-14-0; R 28-13-1. Fumbles--E 1-0, R 3-1. Penalties--E 6-45, R 4-20.
