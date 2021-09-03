One mistake didn't necessarily cost the Edgerton football team in the second half Friday night. But two mistakes definitely did.
East Troy recovered an Edgerton fumble in the end zone with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left to play--its second consecutive defensive touchdown--and held on to earn a 28-26 victory over the Crimson Tide in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams.
The Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-0 Rock Valley) forced the Crimson Tide (0-3, 0-1) to commit five turnovers, including two costly ones in the late going.
With 44 seconds left in the third quarter, Ben Kurth returned an interception 55 yards to draw East Troy within four points of the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton quarterback Aydan Hanson had another strong outing, completing eight of 15 passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Shane Crandall caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Hanson, and Shane Kisting caught a pair of 24-yard touchdown throws. Kisting also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Beau Allison rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries.
East Troy quarterback Ryan Weed threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
EAST TROY 28, EDGERTON 26
Edgerton;12;0;14;0;—;26
East Troy;0;8;14;6;—;28
Scoring: Ed--Shane Crandall 1 pass from Aydan Hanson (kick failed). Ed--Shane Kisting 24 pass from Hanson (pass failed). ET--Ryan Weed 6 run (John Densmore run). Ed--Shane Kisting 24 pass from Aydan Hanson (Crandall pass from Hanson). ET--Aiden Taylor 3 pass from Weed (Taylor pass from Weed). Ed--Kisting 85 kickoff return (pass failed). ET--Ben Kurth 55 interception return (pass failed). ET--Fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed).
Statistics: First downs--Ed 8, ET 12. Rushing—Ed 23-42; ET 37-58. Yards passing—Ed 87; ET 79. Passes—Ed 15-8-2; ET 21-8-1. Fumbles-lost--Ed 3-3; ET 1-1. Penalties-yards--Ed 8-75; ET 11-96.
