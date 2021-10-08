Sorry, an error occurred.
EAST TROY
The East Troy football team rolled to a 25-7 victory over Whitewater on Friday to keep their WIAA playoff hopes alive.
The Trojans (2-6 overall, 2-4 Rock Valley) can still get into the playoffs if they can win at Jefferson on Friday and earn an invitation from the WIAA.
Whitewater (1-7, 0-6) lost its seventh consecutive game and was eliminated from playoff contention.
