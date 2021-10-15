01STOCK_FOOTBALL

CUBA CITY

An interception return, a fumble return and a kickoff return.

Those are three of the nine touchdowns scored by the Cuba City football team in its 64-13 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in SWAL play Friday night.

Carter Olson returned an interception for a touchdown and Preston Schmidt scored on a fumble recovery to help the Cubans (7-2 overall, 5-2 SWAL) open a 50-7 halftime lead over the Vikings (0-9, 0-7).

Also for the Cubans, Chase Barth ran for two touchdowns, quarterback Beau Kopp ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to Olson, and Darrien Cummings scored on a fourth-quarter run.

Parkview's touchdowns came on runs of 5 and 2 yards by Zander Brown.

CUBA CITY 64, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 13

Parkview/Albany;0;7;0;6;—;13

Cuba City;28;22;7;7;—;64

SCORING

CC—Carter Olson 19 pass from Beau Kopp (Jackson Soja kick). CC—Olson interception return (Soja kick). CC—Chase Barth 1 run (Soja kick). CC—Barth 25 run (Soja kick). CC—Preston Schmidt fumble return (Soja kick). OPA—Zander Brown 5 run (Pedro Negrini kick). CC—Kopp 14 run (M. Reese run). CC—Kopp 15 run (Soja kick). CC—Olson 82 kickoff return (A. Neuhalfen kick). OPA—Brown 2 run (kick failed). CC—Darrien Cummings 35 run (Neuhalfen kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushes-yards—CC 13-243. Passing yards—CC 41. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—CC 6-3-0.

 

