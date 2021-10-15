Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CUBA CITY
An interception return, a fumble return and a kickoff return.
Those are three of the nine touchdowns scored by the Cuba City football team in its 64-13 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in SWAL play Friday night.
Carter Olson returned an interception for a touchdown and Preston Schmidt scored on a fumble recovery to help the Cubans (7-2 overall, 5-2 SWAL) open a 50-7 halftime lead over the Vikings (0-9, 0-7).
Also for the Cubans, Chase Barth ran for two touchdowns, quarterback Beau Kopp ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to Olson, and Darrien Cummings scored on a fourth-quarter run.
Parkview's touchdowns came on runs of 5 and 2 yards by Zander Brown.
CUBA CITY 64, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 13
Parkview/Albany;0;7;0;6;—;13
Cuba City;28;22;7;7;—;64
SCORING
CC—Carter Olson 19 pass from Beau Kopp (Jackson Soja kick). CC—Olson interception return (Soja kick). CC—Chase Barth 1 run (Soja kick). CC—Barth 25 run (Soja kick). CC—Preston Schmidt fumble return (Soja kick). OPA—Zander Brown 5 run (Pedro Negrini kick). CC—Kopp 14 run (M. Reese run). CC—Kopp 15 run (Soja kick). CC—Olson 82 kickoff return (A. Neuhalfen kick). OPA—Brown 2 run (kick failed). CC—Darrien Cummings 35 run (Neuhalfen kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yards—CC 13-243. Passing yards—CC 41. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—CC 6-3-0.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!