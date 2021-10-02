01STOCK_FOOTBALL

It took seven weeks, but the Edgerton Crimson Tide finally got its first victory of 2021, besting the Whitewater Whippets on the road Friday night, 13-6.

Edgerton did it primarily on the ground, getting a third-quarter 8-yard TD run from Braden Troeger and a fourth-quarter 10-yard TD run from Shane Kisting.

Troeger had 24 carries for 92 yards on the night with the one TD. Kisting had seven catches for 58 yards with a TD. 

Whitewater got its points on a 6-yard Brock Grosinske TD pass to Marcus DePorter in the third quarter.

Grosinske was 18-of-27 for 227 yards with the aforementioned TD and two interceptions. DePorter had four catches for 68 yards. 

Edgerton (1-6 overall, 1-4 Rock Valley) hosts Jefefrson next Friday night. Whitewater (1-6, 0-5) travels to East Troy.

EDGERTON 13, WHITEWATER 6

Edgerton;0;0;7;6;—;13

Whitewater;0;0;6;0;—;6

SCORING

E—Braeden Troeger 8 run (Dayveon Lathrop kick). W—Marcus DePorter 6 pass from Brock Grosinske (2-point conversion failed). E—Shane Kisting 11 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—E 14; W 11.

Rushes-yards—E 38-145; W 21-(-9).

Passing yards—E 75; W 227.

Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 20-9-0; W 27-18-2.

Fumbles-lost—E 2-1; W 2-1.

Penalties-yards—E 5-45; W 8-40.

