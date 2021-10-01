Cole Berghorn rushed for four touchdowns and 225 yards on 19 carries Friday night to lead the Lake Geneva Badger football team to a 42-27 victory over Westosha Central in Southern Lakes Conference football action.
Berghorn scored first-half touchdowns on runs of 6 and 5 yards, and then broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter, for Badger (6-1 overall, 5-1 Southern Lakes).
Berghorn added an 8-yard scoring run with 8:46 to play.
Badger also got touchdown runs of 2 and 35 yards from Manny Amann, who totaled 54 yards rushing. Jacob Needle added 112 yards rushing as the Badgers totaled 422 yards on the ground.
For Westosha Central (3-4, 1-4), quarterback Nick Argersinger completed 28 of 39 throws for 362 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He connected with Colinj Meininger for TD throws of 2 and 19 yards, and later ran for a 30-yard score.
Meininger caught 12 passes for 182 yards for Westosha, and Zach Kasumura caught 12 throws for 140 yards.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42,
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 27
Lake Geneva Badger;7;7;14;14;—;42
Westosha Central;0;6;14;7;—;27
SCORING
LGB—Cole Berghorn 6 run (Andrew Karnatz kick). WC—Colin Meininger 2 pass from Nick Argersinger (kick failed). LGB—Berghorn 5 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Berghorn 59 run (Karnatz kick). WC—Meininger 19 pass from Argersinger (kick good). LGB—Manny Amann 2 run (Karnatz kick). WC—Argersinger 30 run (kick good). LGB—Berghorn 8 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Amann 35 run (Karnatz kick). WC—Nick Bundza 13 run (kick good).