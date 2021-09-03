Pushing across five second-half touchdowns, the Lake Geneva Badger football team turned a three-point halftime deficit against Waterford into a 42-25 victory in the first Southern Lakes Conference game of the season for both teams.
Cole Berghorn and Kegan Huber each ran for three touchdowns to carry the Badgers (2-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Lakes) past the Wolverines (1-2, 0-1), sparking a 226-yard rushing attack. Badger didn't have to attempt any passes.
Waterford took a 10-7 halftime lead on a late field goal by Ryan Simmert. But Berghorn opened the second half with a 52-yard touchdown run--following his 78-yard TD run in the second quarter--and Huber followed with a pair of short touchdown runs.
After two Waterford touchdowns in the fourth quarter cut the Badgers' margin to 28-25, Berghorn broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run and Huber added a 6-yard scoring run.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42, WATERFORD 25
Waterford;7;3;0;15;—;25
Badger;0;7;21;14;—;42
Scoring: W--North 5 run (Ryan Simmert kick); LGB--Cole Berghorn 78 run (kick good); W--Simmert 30 field goal. LGB--Berghorn 52 run (kick good). LGB--Kegan Huber 1 run (kick good). LGB--Huber 8 run (kick good). W--Parker Peterson 41 pass from Max Gonzalez (Simmert kick). LGB--Berghorn 38 run (kick good). LGB--Huber 6 run (kick good).