Cody Cotton ran for four touchdowns—the last a go-ahead score with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining—to give the Union Grove football team a 27-22 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night.
While both teams already have clinched WIAA playoff berths, Union Grove (8-1 overall, 6-0 Southern Lakes Conference) clinched at least a share of the conference championship by holding off the Badgers (6-2, 5-1).
Cotton scored on runs of 58 yards in the first quarter, 11 in the third and 36 with 10:22 to play. He totaled 209 yards on 17 carries, and the rest of the Broncos offense produced only 97 yards.
Badger's Cole Berghorn scored on a 1-yard run with 7:12 to play, and Badger made good on a two-point conversion attempt to take a 22-21 lead. But Cotton's final TD turned the tables on the Badgers.
Badger also got a first-quarter touchdown run from quarterback Kegan Huber, and Huber threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Jacob Needle in the third period.
Berghorn totaled 170 yards on 29 rushes, and Huber added 116 yards rushing and 35 yards on 2-for-4 passing.
UNION GROVE 27, BADGER 22
Badger;7;0;7;8;—;22
Union Grove;7;0;7;13;—;27
SCORING
LGB—Kegan Huber 1 run (kick good). UG—Cody Cotton 58 run (kick good). LGB—Jacob Needle 24 pass from Huber (kick good). UG—Cotton 11 run (kick good). UG—Cotton 36 run (kick good). LGB—Cole Berghorn 1 run (run good). UG—Cotton 46 run (run failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—LGB xx; UG 16. Rushes-yards—LGB 48-308; UG 41-306. Passing yards—LGB 35; UG 37. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—LGB 4-2-0; UG 3-3-0. Fumbles-lost—LGB 3-1; UG 1-0. Penalties-yards—LGB 8-65; UG 4-47.
