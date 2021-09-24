Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CLINTON
The Clinton Cougars have been forced to cancel an Eastern Suburban Conference football game for the second consecutive week.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Clinton (3-2 overall, 1-2 Eastern Suburban) announced Thursday that its game at Markesan (5-0, 3-0) was called off.
Markesan was searching for a replacement opponent Thursday.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!