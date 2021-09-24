01STOCK_FOOTBALL

CLINTON

The Clinton Cougars have been forced to cancel an Eastern Suburban Conference football game for the second consecutive week.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Clinton (3-2 overall, 1-2 Eastern Suburban) announced Thursday that its game at Markesan (5-0, 3-0) was called off.

Markesan was searching for a replacement opponent Thursday.

