With three running backs breaking the 100-yard mark, the Clinton football team racked up 461 yards rushing and rolled to a 48-6 victory over Cambridge in Eastern Suburban Conference action Friday night.
Despite the runaway victory, the Cougars (5-4, 3-4) were not awarded an invitation to the WIAA playoffs. The loss also knocked the Blue Jays (3-6, 2-5) out of playoff consideration.
Abel Espinoza ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in 17 carries for Clinton, and Peyton Bingham picked up 132 yards and a score on nine attempts. Caleb Schoonover scored three touchdowns and gained 103 yards on 11 carries.
Clinton opened a 28-6 halftime lead and scored three more touchdowns in the second half. The Cougars' defense held Cambridge to 196 total yards. Trey Colts ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Jace Horton threw for 99 yards with two interceptions.
CLINTON 48, CAMBRIDGE 6
Clinton;7;21;13;7;—;48
Cambridge;0;6;0;0;—;6
SCORING
Cli—Caleb Schoonover 5 run (Casey Klein kick). Cli—Peyton Bingham 55 run (Bingham run). Cam—Colts 41 run (kick failed). Cli—Abel Espinoza 2 run (Klein kick). Cli—Schoonover 2 run (kick failed). Cli—Schoonover 66 run (Klein kick). Cli—Espinoza 4 run (kick failed). Cli—Duggan 1 run (Klein kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—Cl 21; Ca 9. Rushes-yards—Cl 50-461; Ca 21-97. Passing yards—Cl 0; Ca 99. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—Cl 2-0-1; Ca 24-8-2. Fumbles-lost—Cl 2-2; Ca 1-1. Penalties-yards—Cl 5-50; Ca 4-20.
