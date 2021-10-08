BRODHEAD
Like every other high school football team in the area, the Brodhead/Juda Cardinals are glad to be back playing a normal fall season.
Unlike most other area prep football programs, Brodhead/Juda is making the most of its opportunities.
Entering the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season, the Cardinals are 7-0 overall and 5-0 as a new member of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
They’ve managed to take things a week at a time while keeping their eyes on the overall prize: A conference championship and a deep WIAA playoff run.
“We’re a good football team working on becoming a great football team,” veteran coach Jim Matthys said. “We’ve got some things to clean up.”
“The whole team is committed,” senior running back Gabe Boegli, one of the Cardinals’ co-captains, said Saturday after the Cardinals shut out Dodgeville, 48-0, to send a Homecoming crowd home happy.
“Everyone’s on the same page, and we’re on a journey we hope ends at Camp Randall (in the state championship game).”
The Cardinals haven’t missed a beat in their move to the SWC. They have five shutouts in seven games and have given up a paltry 21 points on the season—a mere 3.0 points per game.
On defense, Brodhead/Juda is led by sophomore linebacker Blake Matthys, who has 50 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.
On the offensive side, the Cardinals are more than handling their business. They’ve amassed 305 points in seven games—averaging a robust 43.6 points per game.
A big share of the points scored by the Cardinals’ wing-T offense have been produced on the legs of senior running back Gage Boegli, who has rushed for 916 yards on 77 carries with 17 TDs. He has also caught seven passes for 113 yards and a TD out of the backfield.
That wing-T scheme is operated by senior quarterback Cole Hoesly, who has completed 22 of 32 passes for 469 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions. Hoesly also has rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries with a TD.
Boegli said he and his teammates are excited to be playing meaningful football again this fall.
Boegli is averaging more than 12 yards per carry, but deflects much of the credit for that to his offensive line. “Those guys have been opening some huge holes for me all season,” Boegli said.
One of those linemen is senior co-captain Colton Buttke.
Buttke, too, said it’s been nice to get back to normal. “We’re looking forward to having playoffs again,” Buttke said.
The Cardinals played in the 2021 alternate spring season, going 7-0 (4-0 in what was called the Spring Large Conference).
Jim Matthys said the spring season functioned like an extended training camp, giving the Cardinals a nice head start on the fall.
Now, the coach said, the Cardinals hope to use the final two weeks of the season to work on those little things and get ready for the play offs, where the margin for error narrows to almost nothing.
Brodhead/Juda travels to Wautoma for a non-conference game on Friday before wrapping up the 2021 regular season Friday, Oct. 15, at Prairie du Chien.