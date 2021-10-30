BRODHEAD
Beautifully boring. Perfectly predictable. Brodhead bullies.
The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals continued their season-long trend of dominating their opposition with a 42-3 victory over Richland Center in level two of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs Friday night.
The Cardinals advance to take on Belleville in Brodhead Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville upset top-seeded Marshall, thereby earning the Cards another home game.
Friday night's game featured the normal pounding Cardinals running game (they finished with 257 yards rushing), but added in a passing game that included four touchdown passes for senior Cole Hoesly.
"Cole did a fantastic job tonight," Brodhead-Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "He battled with some mechanical issues tonight, but he put it all together. He's a senior, and like a lot of these seniors, they are playing their best football. That's what you want at this time of year, and we keep finding ways to get better every week."
The Cardinals defense was typically dominant, allowing 124 yards and a field goal late in the first half with the game already essentially decided.
"Our defensive staff put together a phenomenal game plan," Matthys said. "Our kids watch so much film that they were calling every one of their plays. They've all worked so hard."
Brodhead-Juda made that hard work look so easy Friday night. They took a 7-0 lead with 3:58 remaining in the first quarter when a long pass from Hoesly to Gunner Boegli, who had to adjust and maintain concentration after the ball was tipped. He did both, and the game's first score was a 51-yard passing strike.
Gunner's brother Gage, one of the top players in the area, plunged in from a yard out early in the second quarter to make it 14-0, and Hosely hit Aidyn Vondra with a 10-yard touchdown on fourth and five to make it 21-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first half.
After allowing a 33-yard field goal late in the first half, Gage Boegli essentially clinched the Cardinal victory when he went 69 yards on the second play from scrimmage in the second half to make it 28-3.
Hoesly added a pair of scoring strikes to Brady Malkow to finish the scoring, with the first one going 19 yards and the second going 18.
"It's an easy play for me," Malkow said. "On both of those, I was running wide open and Cole hit me with a perfect pass. All I had to do was catch it. We run the ball a lot, but we know that if we need to, we can pass it also."
The Cardinals now look ahead to a 9-2 Belleville team.
"I don't know much about them," Malkow said. "But it's great to play another home game in front of our fans. You can't beat playing at home."
BRODHEAD/JUDA 42, RICHLAND CENTER 3
Richland Center 0 3 0 0 — 3
Brodhead/Juda 7 14 14 7 — 42
SCORING
B—Gunner Boegli 51 pass from Cole Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 1 run (Hoesly kick). B—Aidyn Vondra 10 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). RC—FG 33 Bryce Hillars. B—Gage Boegli 69 kickoff return (Hoesly kick). B—Brady Malkow 17 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B—Malkow 18 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—B 17, RC 6. Rushes—B 40-257, RC 32-117. Yards passing—B 121, RC 7. Passes—B 10-7-0, RC 11-2-1. Fumbles—B 0-0, RC 1-1. Penalties—B 7-58, RC 2-24.