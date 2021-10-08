Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
The Columbus football team kept its hopes for a Capitol Conference title alive Friday night with a 55-6 victory over Beloit Turner.
Columbus (7-1 overall, 5-1 Capitol) remained tied for the conference lead with Lake Mills, which knocked Lodi out of a share of first place with a 27-20 home victory on Friday.
To close the regular season on Friday, Columbus will play host to Lakeside Lutheran (4-2 Capitol) and Lake Mills will play host to Horicon/Hustisford (0-6).
The loss eliminated Turner (3-5, 1-5) from playoff contention.
