The Columbus football team kept its hopes for a Capitol Conference title alive Friday night with a 55-6 victory over Beloit Turner.

Columbus (7-1 overall, 5-1 Capitol) remained tied for the conference lead with Lake Mills, which knocked Lodi out of a share of first place with a 27-20 home victory on Friday.

To close the regular season on Friday, Columbus will play host to Lakeside Lutheran (4-2 Capitol) and Lake Mills will play host to Horicon/Hustisford (0-6).

The loss eliminated Turner (3-5, 1-5) from playoff contention.

