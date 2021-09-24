Kegan Huber and Cole Berghorn teamed up to run the Lake Geneva Badger football team to a WIAA state playoff berth Friday night.
Huber rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Berghorn ran for three scores and totaled 220 yards on 17 carries, as the Badgers (5-1 overall, 4-0 Southern Lakes Conference) rolled to a 42-7 victory over Burlington.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Badgers are guaranteed to finish better than .500 in Southern Lakes play, the cutoff line for automatic playoff qualification.
Huber started the scoring, breaking for a 72-yard touchdown in the first minute of play and adding a 12-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter. He added a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Needle in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Huber rushed for 90 yards, and his touchdown throw was his only pass completion in two attempts. The Badgers racked up 420 yards rushing overall.
Berghorn broke loose for touchdown runs of 20 and 55 yards in the first half and closed Badger's scoring with a 2-yard run late in the third quarter.
The Demons (2-4, 2-2) got on the scoreboard when Drew Weis broke a 41-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
Badger held Burlington to 152 total yards and six first downs
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42,
BURLINGTON 6
Burlington;0;0;0;6;—;6
L.G. Badger;20;15;7;0;—;42
SCORING
LGB—Kegan Huber 72 run (kick failed); LGB—Huber 12 run (run good); LGB—Cole Berghorn 20 run (kick good); LGB—Jacob Needle 39 pass from Kegan Huber (run good); LGB—Berghorn 55 run (kick good); LGB—Berghorn 2 run (kick good); Bur—Drew Weis 42 run (kick failed).