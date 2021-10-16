For the first time this season, Brodhead/Juda's football team got tested Friday night.
Gage Boegli's touchdown run with 4:20 left to play lifted the Cardinals past Prairie du Chien 22-19 in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.
Brodhead/Juda (9-0, 7-0) trailed going into the fourth quarter but rallied behind touchdown runs from Blake Matthys and Boegli.
"We got a wake-up call tonight," Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We didn't practice very well all week and it showed tonight. Maybe this was good for us.
"Prairie du Chien has really improved from earlier in the season, but fortunately, our defense stepped up at the end."
Prairie du Chien (5-4, 4-3) had a chance to take the lead on its last possession, but Brodhead/Juda's defense made a stop on fourth down. The Cardinals were then able to run out the clock in polishing off an unbeaten regular season and extending the program's winning streak to 16.
Brodhead/Juda automatically qualified for the WIAA postseason by winning the SWC and begins play in Division 5 next Friday.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 22,
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 19
Brodhead/Juda;6;0;0;16;—;22
Prairie du Chien;0;7;0;12;—;19
Scoring
BrJ—Gage Boegli 27 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick failed).
PdC—Rhett Koenig 4 run (Joey Xiya kick).
BrJ—Blake Phillips 1 run (Trent Mallat pass from Hoesly).
PdC—Max Amundson 12 pass from Maddox Cejka (pass failed).