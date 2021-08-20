The Brodhead/Juda football team made an auspicious season debut Friday night, scoring five first-half touchdowns on its way to a 39-0 victory over Edgerton.
The Cardinals' defensive line stopped Edgerton's running game cold, for a grand total of minus-38 yards on 18 attempts, and the Crimson Tide managed 49 total yards.
Brodhead/Juda senior quarterback Cole Hoesly completed all six of his passes for 117 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Gunner Boegli midway through the second quarter. Also for the Cardinals, senior Gage Boegli scored on runs of 5 and 39 yards, junior Aidyn Vondra returned a punt 64 yards for a score, and sophomore Blake Matthys produced scoring runs of 7 and 10 yards.
Edgerton senior quarterback Aydan Hanson completed seven of 20 passes for 87 yards.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, EDGERTON 0
Brodhead/Juda;18;14;7;0--39
Edgerton;0;0;0;0--0
Scoring summary: BrJ--Gage Boegli 4 run (run failed). BrJ--Aiden Vondra 64 punt return (pass failed). BrJ--Gage Boegli 39 run (run failed). BrJ--Blake Matthys 6 run (Cole Hoesly kick), 10:20. BrJ--Gunner Boegli 34 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Matthys 10 run (Hoesly kick).
Statistics: First downs--BrJ 19, E 5. Rushes--BrJ 38-203, E 18-(minus-38). Yards passing--BrJ 117, E 87. Passes--BrJ 6-6-0; E 20-7-1. Fumbles--BrJ 1-0, E 1-0. Penalties--BrJ 4-40, E 2-15.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.