SPRING GREEN
The beat goes on for Brodhead/Juda's football team.
In a battle of Southwest Conference unbeatens Friday night, Brodhead/Juda rolled to a 39-7 win over River Valley.
The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SWC.
"It was probably our most complete game of the season," Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We played very well on both sides of the ball.
"We got off to a great start offensively, and defensively, we didn't give up any points until late in the fourth quarter when there was a running clock."
Senior tailback Gage Boegli rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Matthys and Brady Rosheisen added two rushing TDs each.
Brodhead/Juda's defense allowed only six first downs and 188 yards of total offense.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, RIVER VALLEY 7
Brodhead/Juda;14;12;6;7--39
River Valley;0;0;0;7--7
Scoring summary: B/J--Brady Rosheisen 6 run (Cole Hoesly kick). B/J--Gage Boegli 43 run (Hoesley kick). B/J--Boegli 45 run (kick blocked). B/J--Blake Matthys 45 run (run failed). B/J--Rosheisen 2 run (run failed). B/J--Matthys 1 run (Hoesley kick). RV--Alt 64 pass from Myers (kick good).
Statistics: First downs--B/J 17, RV 6. Rushes--B/J 48-368, RV 24-68. Yards passing--B/J 55, RV 120. Passes--B/J 6-3-1, RV 12-6-0. Fumbles--B/J 0-0, RV 1-1. Penalties--B/J 2-15, RV 5-40
