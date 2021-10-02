Brodhead/Juda's on-again, off-again SWCC contest against Dodgeville went ahead on Saturday afternoon, and the result was the same one might have expected had it taken place as planned Friday night: The Cardinals got out to a 35-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 48-0 win over the Dodgers.
With the Homecoming Day victory, Brodhead/Juda stayed perfect on the 2021 season at 7-0 (5-0 SWCC). Dodgeville fell to 1-6 (0-5).
Gage Boegli had five carries for 87 yards and three TDs. He also had a 14-yard TD catch. Issac Saunders added 81 yards on six carries with a TD. Blake Matthys chipped in with nine totes for 68 yards.
Cardinal quarterback Cole Hoesley was a perfect 3-of-3 for 64 yards with two TDs.
Gunner Boegli had one catch for 33 yards.
The Cardinals travel to Wautoma next Friday night.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 48, DODGEVILLE 0
Dodgeville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Brodhead/Juda;14;21;7;6;—;48
SCORING
B—Gage Boegli 2 run (Cole Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 14 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B—Bray Malkow 32 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B—Leon Saunders 30 interception return (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 20 run (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 57 run (Hoesly kick). B—Isaac Saunders 33 run (knee).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—D 6; B 25. Rushes-yards—D 22-11; B 32-298. Passing yards—D 16; B 64. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—D 12-4-1; B 3-3-0. Fumbles-lost—D 1-1; B 0-0. Penalties-yards—D 3-15; B 2-20
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.