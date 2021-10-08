01STOCK_FOOTBALL

EDGERTON

Brady Gotto scored all three touchdowns Friday night to help the Jefferson football team guarantee itself a WIAA playoff berth with a 21-0 victory over Edgerton.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Rock Valley Conference. Edgerton fell to 1-7 and 1-5.

Gotto scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter, a 1-yard run late in the third quarter, and a 25-yard pass from Evan Neitzel with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left to play.

JEFFERSON 21, EDGERTON 0

Jefferson;0;7;7;7;—;21

Edgerton;0;0;0;0;—;0

SCORING

J—Brady Gotto 35 run (kick good). J—Gotto 1 run (kick good). J—Gotto 25 pass from Evan Neitzel (kick good).

