If there ever was an instance when a football team claimed victory from the jaws of defeat, Burlington did so on Thursday night in its 15-14 overtime victory over Elkhorn.
The Elks (1-1 overall, 0-1 Southern Lakes Conference) scored first in overtime, taking a 14-7 lead over the Demons (1-2, 1-0) when Connor Lom carried the ball across the goal line from 10 yards out and Samuel Woolever made the extra-point kick.
The Elkhorn defense then went to work, forcing Burlington into a fourth-and-17 situation from the 32-yard line. But Burlington sophomore quarterback Jack Sulik completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Teberg.
First-year Demons coach Eric Sulik decided to go for broke with a two-point conversion try, and Drew Weis ran the ball in on the right side for the victory.
Elkhorn took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Ryan Burns, and Burlington tied it late in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass to Austin Dow.
Tyler Etten led the Elks with 80 yards on 22 carries, and Lom added 70 yards rushing and 16 yards receiving. For Burlington, Sulik completed 11 of 20 passes for 147 yards. The Elkhorn defense held Burlington to 26 yards rushing.
BURLINGTON 15, ELKHORN 14 (OT)
Burlington;0;0;7;0;8;—;15
Elkhorn;7;0;0;0;7;—;14
Scoring: E—Ryan Burns 4 run (Samuel Woolever kick). B—Austin Dow 12 pass from Jack Sulik (Peyton Howe kick). E—Connor Lom 10 run (Woolever kick). B—Tommy Teberg 32 pass from Sulik (Drew Weis run).
Statistics: Rushing—B 21-26; E 54-207. Yards passing—B 147; E 20. Passes—B 21-11-1; E 8-2-0.
