The Walworth Big Foot football team fell victim to four turnovers and a crisp Beloit Turner passing attack Friday night, dropping a 49-19 decision in Capitol Conference play.
The loss cost the Chiefs (3-7, 2-5) any chance of earning a WIAA playoff berth. Turner (3-6, 2-5) also will miss the playoffs.
Sean Fogel completed 14 of 21 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown to lead Turner's 243-yard passing attack, with Gavin Frey catching six throws for 82 yards and a touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Conner Hughes to open the scoring.
The Trojans took a 28-13 halftime lead as Hughes and Camden Combs ran for touchdowns and Fogel hit Emmanuel Galvan with a 52-yard scoring pass. Combs scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter, and Turner added fourth-quarter touchdowns on a run by Cal Ries and a fumble recovery.
Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco ran for one touchdown and threw an 11-yard pass to Trent Peterson for another. Jax Hertel added a 32-yard TD run for the Chiefs and totaled 120 yards on 19 carries.
BELOIT TURNER 49,
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 19
Beloit Turner;14;14;7;14;—;49
Walworth Big Foot;6;7;0;6;—;19
SCORING
BT—Gavin Frey 49 pass from Conner Hughes (kick good). WBF—Basil Demco 1 run (kick failed). BT—Hughes 3 run (kick good). BT—Camden Combs 13 run (kick good). BT—Emmanuel Galvan 52 pass from Sean Fogel (kick good). WBF—Jax Hertel 32 run (kick good). BT—Combs 28 run (kick good). BT—Cal Ries 3 run (kick good). WBF—Trent Peterson 11 pass from Demco (kick failed). BT—Fumble recovery (kick good).