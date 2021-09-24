01STOCK_FOOTBALL

LAKE MILLS

The Beloit Turner football team outpassed Lake Mills on Friday night. But the Trojans couldn't outrun—or outscore—the L-Cats.

Lake Mills got three passing touchdowns from Caden Belling and 145 yards rushing from Carson Lund to build a 23-6 victory over Turner in Capitol Conference play.

The Trojans (2-4 overall, 0-5 Capitol) moved the ball well, as Sean Fogel completed 14 of 29 passes for 189 yards. His totals included a 7-yard scoring pass to Gavin Frey in the third quarter.

But Lake Mills (4-2, 3-1) already had taken a 21-0 halftime lead, as Caden Belling completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to J.P. Rguig, a 22-yard scoring throw to Michael Stenbroten and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rex Cassady. Belling completed 12 of 17 throws for 126 yards.

Lake Mills added a safety on a Stenbroten tackle in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Sutherland caught six of Fogel's throws, covering 106 yards.

LAKE MILLS 23, BELOIT TURNER 6

Beloit Turner;0;0;6;0;—;6

Lake Mills;7;14;0;2;—;23

SCORING

LM—J.P. Rguig 2 pass from Caden Belling (K.C. Hagedorn kick). LM—Michael Stenbroten 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). LM—Rex Cassady 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). BT—Gavin Frey 7 pass from Sean Fogel (kick failed). LM—Safety (Stenbroten tackled runner in end zone).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—BT 13; LM 11. Rushes-yards—BT 22-46; LM 31-184. Passing yards—BT 189; LM 126. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—BT 29-14-1; LM 17-12-1. Fumbles-lost—BT 1-0; LM 2-0. Penalties-yards—BT 7-55; LM 4-45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you