The Beloit Turner football team outpassed Lake Mills on Friday night. But the Trojans couldn't outrun—or outscore—the L-Cats.
Lake Mills got three passing touchdowns from Caden Belling and 145 yards rushing from Carson Lund to build a 23-6 victory over Turner in Capitol Conference play.
The Trojans (2-4 overall, 0-5 Capitol) moved the ball well, as Sean Fogel completed 14 of 29 passes for 189 yards. His totals included a 7-yard scoring pass to Gavin Frey in the third quarter.
But Lake Mills (4-2, 3-1) already had taken a 21-0 halftime lead, as Caden Belling completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to J.P. Rguig, a 22-yard scoring throw to Michael Stenbroten and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rex Cassady. Belling completed 12 of 17 throws for 126 yards.
Lake Mills added a safety on a Stenbroten tackle in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Sutherland caught six of Fogel's throws, covering 106 yards.
LAKE MILLS 23, BELOIT TURNER 6
Beloit Turner;0;0;6;0;—;6
Lake Mills;7;14;0;2;—;23
SCORING
LM—J.P. Rguig 2 pass from Caden Belling (K.C. Hagedorn kick). LM—Michael Stenbroten 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). LM—Rex Cassady 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick). BT—Gavin Frey 7 pass from Sean Fogel (kick failed). LM—Safety (Stenbroten tackled runner in end zone).