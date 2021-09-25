01STOCK_FOOTBALL

ORFORDVILLE

Belleville's football team opened a 49-0 halftime lead on its way to a 56-12 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in a SWAL game Friday night.

Belleville improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWAL. Parkview fell to 0-6 and 0-4.

