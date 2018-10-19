A season that began with great promise ended with a thud Friday night.
Beloit Turner, which won four of its first five games to begin the season, lost its fifth in a row to end it.
The eighth-seeded Trojans lost 42-0 to top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.
Lakeside scored five first-half touchdowns and never looked back.
Turner was sitting at 4-1 heading into a Week 6 game at Edgerton, which was also 4-1 at the time. Injuries and suspensions marred the Trojans from there, as they were outscored 229-44 in their final five games.
LAKESIDE 42, TURNER 0
Beloit Turner 0 0 0 0—0
Lakeside Lutheran 14 21 0 7—42
Scoring: L—Cameron Paske 66 pass from Jack Monis (Tersony Vater kick). L—Carter Buchta 16 run (Vater kick). L—Monis 3 run (Vater kick). L—Will DeNoyer 23 pass from Monis (Vater kick). L—Brevin Jegerlehner 20 run (Vater kick). L—Micah Cody 6 run (Vater kick).
Statistics: First downs—T 8, L 17. Rushing—T 26-80, L 35-177. Passing yards—T 92, L 104. Passes—T 16-5-2, L 8-4-1. Fumbles—T 1-0, L 2-0. Penalties T 7-45, L 2-30.
Mukwonago 35, Badger 15—The Badgers made their 13th straight postseason appearance and trailed just 14-8 at halftime, but the Indians pulled away from there in a Division 1 opener.
No full box score was reported.
