JANESVILLE

In a game filled with twists and turns, it was a special teams miscue and a toe out of bounds that spelled doom for Janesville Craig on Friday night.

The Cougars lost 16-13 to Beloit Memorial at Monterey Stadium after coughing up a 13-9 lead in the fourth quarter, thanks in large measure to a fluky play.

Backed up in their own territory and clinging to that four-point lead, the Cougars were forced to punt with 7:20 remaining. The snap sailed well over the head of punter Chip Dose, who was able to smother the ball at his own 6-yard line.

Beloit Memorial quarterback Shelvin Garrett II took advantage of the error, scoring from six yards out on the first play to vault Beloit Memorial back in front.

On the ensuing possession, the Knights stuffed Craig quarterback Eric Hughes for a loss on fourth-and-one, allowing Beloit to take over on the Craig 34 with 5:41 to play.

After the Cougars defense once again held, Craig took over at its own 20 with 3:56 left. A costly penalty set up a 3rd-and-18 from the Cougars’ own 37-yard line.

That’s when quarterback Eric Hughes hit Marshaun Harriel down the sideline for an apparent 63-yard touchdown.

Amid the bedlam along the Craig sideline resided a damaging piece of laundry: a flag that indicated Harriel had stepped out of bounds, then came back in to make the catch. Illegal touching was the infraction, and the Cougars were buried deep in their own territory.

When Matt Gibson secured his second interception of the game on fourth-and-long and the Knights followed with a first down, Beloit had its first win over Craig since 2009.

Craig head coach Adam Bunderson said there were many opportunities for the Cougars to take over the game.

“Those two plays were obviously big, but there were a lot of plays throughout the game where we’d have an eight- or nine-yard gain called back because of a hold,” Bunderson said. “Penalties are one of the things that were really costly for us tonight.”

After running into a brick wall time after time against a tough Beloit Memorial defense in the first half, the Cougars continued to exhibit faith in their running game.

Their patience was rewarded when Hughes got loose for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Craig to a 13-9 advantage after the team trailed 9-0 at halftime.

“We talked about it at halftime and cleaned up a lot of our blocking assignments,” Bunderson said. “We had a lot of new guys out there tonight. In the second half, we were assignment-sound, and I think that’s the main reason why we moved the ball so much better.

“That’s who we are. We’re going to run the ball.”

The Knights built a 9-0 lead in the first half behind a 33-yard field goal from Griffin Oberneder and a 29-yard scoring run by Garrett.

The Cougars got on the board with 3:13 to play in the third quarter when Hughes finally broke free, scoring from 52 yards out on a designed keeper.

Hughes also put the Cougars ahead with 11:06 to play, capping an eight-play, 56-yard drive that was accomplished without the benefit of a forward pass.

Those two scores all led up to the wild finish that left the Cougars winless and reeling, while the Purple Knights celebrated their first season-opening win in over 20 years.

Beloit Memorial coach Ken DuBose, in his first game after taking over the program from Rodney Wedig, said he isn’t ready to declare the program a future dynasty quite yet.

“Culture is measured by consistency,” DuBose said. “I think we will come to compete and fight against anyone we play. If guys aren’t ready to do that, then they won’t be in the program. It’s a discipline thing. When you are in an urban community with undisciplined, athletic kids, if you can teach those kids discipline, you can have a program like East St. Louis. That’s why I came here. It takes time, but we could be dangerous.”

Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker next week, while Beloit hosts Sun Prairie.

BELOIT 16, CRAIG 13

Beloit Memorial 0 9 0 7—16

Janesville Craig 0 0 6 7—13

Scoring: B—Griffin Oberneder 33 field goal. B—Shelvin Garrett II 29 run (kick failed). C—Eric Hughes 52 run (kick failed). C—Hughes 7 run (Boyd Dose kick). B—Garrett II 6 run (Oberneder kick).

Statistics: First downs—B 10, C 10. Rushing—B 35-107, C 46-240. Passing yards—B 35, C 32. Passes—B 15-6-0, C 13-3-3. Fumbles lost—B 1, C 0. Penalties—B 8-76, C 16-112.