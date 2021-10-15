JANESVILLE
The season came to a disappointing end Friday night for the Janesville Parker football team.
Mason Keyes threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead DeForest to a 48-35 win in the Badger Large Conference finale at Monterey Stadium.
Parker came into the season with high hopes but never got on track, finishing 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
The Vikings had won two straight heading into Friday night's tilt and despite taking an early 7-0 lead, could not keep up with the talented Norskies (8-1, 6-1).
"The kids were ready to go and didn't back down," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said of his team. "We didn't execute at times and that really hurt us, but it wasn't because of a lack of effort.
"Our senior leadership and team captains have done a great job all season long of making sure we're going hard every day in practice and every snap of every game. We just lost tonight to a very good football team."
Parker forced a fumble on DeForest's first possession and turned it into six points. Griffin Davis raced 34 yards for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Unfortunately, the rest of the half belonged to the Norskies. Keyes threw back-to-back touchdown passes to give DeForest a 14-7 lead and then scored from 2 yards out to make it 21-7 with 7:21 left in the half. Max Weisbrod caught Keyes' third touchdown pass to push the lead to 28-7 with 34 seconds left in the half.
Parker showed life to start the second half, as J.J. Douglas caught the first of his two touchdown passes in cutting the margin to 28-14 with 8:05 left in the third.
The comeback was short-lived, however, as Cale Drinka scored on runs of 14 and 34 yards to push the lead to 41-14. Drinka finished with 159 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Parker finished with 316 yards passing, but DeForest had 420 yards of total offense.
"We started hitting our stride late in the season, and we hoped to be able to do some damage if we made the playoffs, but it didn't work out for us," Kreger said.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of our senior class for all the hard work and dedication they've had for this program. And for those coming back next year, it's time to get to work."
DEFOREST 48, PARKER 35
DeForest;7;14;7;20—48
Janesville Parker;7;0;7;21—35
Scoring summary: P—Griffin Davis 34 run (Kenneth Zavala kick). D—Aydin Kelliher 16 pass from Mason Keyes (Ty Tisch kick). D—Brody Hartig 38 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick). D—Keyes 2 run (Tisch kick). D—Max Weisbrod 19 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick). P—J.J. Douglas 19 pass from Preston Nelson (Zavala kick). D—Cale Drinka 14 run (Tisch kick). D—Drinka 34 run (kick failed). P—Davis 21 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick). D—Bryan Sels 9 run (Tisch kick). P—Anthony Brooks 80 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick). P—Douglas 50 pass from Gavyn Novak (Zavala kick).
Statistics: First downs—D 21, P 18. Rushes—D 43-274, P 27-120. Yards passing—D 146, P 316. Passes—D 20-10-0, P 28-18-3. Fumbles—D 2-2, P 2-1. Penalties—D 3-21, 13-141.