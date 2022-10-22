01STOCK_FOOTBALL

HARTLAND – Eighth-seeded Parker High School lost, 14-41, to first-seeded Arrowhead in the first round Friday of the Division 1 state football playoffs. The loss marked the end of Parker’s season.

Parker senior Griffin Davis left everything on the field in his last high school football game, pounding through the Warhawks’ defensive line as he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.

