HARTLAND – Eighth-seeded Parker High School lost, 14-41, to first-seeded Arrowhead in the first round Friday of the Division 1 state football playoffs. The loss marked the end of Parker’s season.
Parker senior Griffin Davis left everything on the field in his last high school football game, pounding through the Warhawks’ defensive line as he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.
“We've been running Griff for the last three years and it starts up front. We’ve got good quarterback play and good receiver play,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “Griffin is a hell of a tailback and he's going to do something special. He's going to probably go on and play at the next level. He has that opportunity."
"Credit our offensive line, though. I mean, those guys battled... playing both offense and defense.”
Early Arrowhead lead
Coming into the matchup, Parker (6-4 overall, 3-2 Big Eight Conference) knew it would have to play its best against a tough opponent. Arrowhead (8-2 overall, 5-2 Classic Eight Conference) would be just as advertised, quickly building a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
With the chance of a victory slipping away, Parker rallied to begin the second quarter. After driving downfield, Parker’s Paul Kim found the end zone on a 14-yard run to make the score 7-14.
Kim’s run would be the last Parker touchdown before Arrowhead scored 27 unanswered scores.
Despite the lopsided scoreboard, the Vikings were still alive through the third quarter.
Parker struggled to slow down Arrowhead's biggest playmakers like Drew Nagy and Tripp Walsh. The Vikings’ defense was able to keep Warhawks’ offensive drives contained with big plays on third down, but was unable to eliminate Arrowhead’s explosive playmaking. Parker allowed two scoring plays that went over 60 yards.
Despite its underdog status and game-long deficit, Parker competed until the very end.
“It's a lot of our seniors guys that just fought their butts off,” Kreger said, about his team’s competitiveness. “They had to literally be dragged off the field. They weren't coming off. A lot of two-way kids, a lot of pride and a lot of work went into this. It's a good start for our program.”
Arrowhead’s defensive line is one of the best in the state, and the Vikings tried their best to overcome it with great play calling and pure aggression from their offensive line.
Down 41-7, Parker would score one more time before the clock hit zero. Davis scored on a five-yard run for his last high school touchdown making the final score 14-41.
“(I’m) just incredibly proud of our kids. The way we handled adversity and the way we stood together," Kreger said. "I think we were predicted to be seventh in the conference starting the year or something like that. Then we went 6-3, and we were playing hard against Arrowhead."
"We’ve just got to take that next step up. You know, it's not good enough just to make the playoffs anymore. We took that next step up to make a little run at the end and that starts in the off-season.”
PARKER 14, ARROWHEAD 41
Parker;0;7;0;7 – 14
Arrowhead;14;14;7;6 – 41
Scoring summary: A–Nagy 2 run (Jochims kick). A–Walsh 16 pass from Holtz (Jochims kick). JP–Kim 14 run (Zavala kick). A–Nagy 26 run (Jochims kick). A–Walsh 15 pass from Holtz (Jochims kick). A–Walsh 70 pass from Holtz (Jochims kick). A–Cinelli 62 run (Jochims kick miss). JP–Davis 5 run (Zavala kick).
