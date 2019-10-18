JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s senior football players asked head coach Clayton Kreger if they could play a Week 10 game.

Despite being mired in a 24-game losing streak, they were not ready for their high school careers to end.

They went out and proved that Friday night.

The Vikings ended that skid in emphatic fashion, scoring three first-half touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Beloit Memorial in the final Big Eight Conference game at Monterey Stadium.

“This means absolutely everything to us,” Parker senior linebacker Justin Schoville said. “That we can go out of the Big Eight and win one last time, it means everything to us seniors and to everybody.”

Both teams finished with 1-8 records overall and in the Big Eight.

The Vikings had not won since Aug. 31, 2017, but the seniors agreed they likely won’t remember any of those 24 setbacks.

after they were able to close out their Big Eight careers with a win.

“I’m just proud of everybody for fighting through the adversity,” senior lineman Nathan White said. “And just giving it all on every play.”

“Sticking together was the best thing,” senior lineman Bryce Heerey said while surrounded by his classmates. “All of you guys were amazing for four years.

“Everyone just really wanted this. It wasn’t one person, it wasn’t two, it was everybody.”

It took exactly one play to know the Vikings had not given up on their season.

Ian Ramirez, Parker’s 5-foot-2, 110-pound defensive back, returned the opening kickoff 35 yards to near midfield.

Clearly invigorated, the Vikings’ offense marched eight plays to the end zone.

“He might be the smallest guy on the field, but he’s got the biggest heart,” Kreger said of the junior Ramirez, who later added a fumble recovery and a touchdown-saving tackle in the second half. “He’ll give everything he has. He’s just a competitor.”

Parker had not scored more than 17 points in any of its first eight games but put up three touchdowns in the first half.

Junior tailback Garrett Sanwick eclipsed 100 yards rushing and had two of those touchdowns. His first capped the drive to open the game when he burst 12 yards up the middle just over four minutes in.

After trading possessions, the Vikings added to their lead midway through the second quarter. Sanwick’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 12-0, and quarterback Sam O’Leary found Matthew Hartwig for the two-point conversion.

Later, after the Vikings’ offense was stifled in the red zone on its next possession, the Parker defense held tough and forced a punt in the final minute of the half. Taking over at the Purple Knights’ 37-yard line, O’Leary hit senior fullback Devon Shetler going up the left seam for a one-play touchdown drive.

Shetler caught two passes for 63 yards and added two carries for 62 yards, including a 33-yard fourth-quarter burst that all but put the game on ice.

“They wanted it more. They outplayed us,” Beloit first-year coach Ken DuBose said. “They had a 24-game losing streak and have endured a lot, so hats off to them.”

After amassing just 62 yards of total offense in the first half, Beloit Memorial got 66 on its first play from scrimmage in the second. Sophomore running back Anthanee Crawford turned what appeared to be a short gain up the middle into a long touchdown run to get the Purple Knights on the scoreboard.

They put together a couple more drives in the second half, including their second possession of the third quarter. But that one ended on a turnover on downs, and Parker’s defense stood firm enough the rest of the way.

“We made a couple adjustments, got the look we thought we’d get and made a play,” DuBose said of the touchdown. “But then we had a couple looks where we didn’t make a play.”

Sanwick finished with 113 yards on 27 carries, and Michael Anderson added 70 on 18. Once playing with a lead, Parker’s offense mostly leaned on the run, grinding out 50 rushes for 247 yards.

The Vikings will attempt to close out their season with back-to-back victories when they play their Week 10 game at Waukesha South at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

PARKER 21, BELOIT 0

Beloit Memorial 0 0 7 0—7

Janesville Parker 7 14 0 0—21

Scoring: P—Garrett Sanwick 12 run (kick failed). P—Sanwick 2 run (Matthew Hartwig pass from Sam O’Leary). P—Devon Shetler 37 pass from O’Leary (Colton Sommers kick). B—Anthanee Crawford 66 run (Griffin Oberneder kick).

Statistics: First downs—Beloit 9, Parker 16. Rushing—Beloit 23-115, Parker 50-247. Passing yards—Beloit 47, Parker 89. Passes—Beloit 17-7-1, Parker 13-7-1. Fumbles—Beloit 3-2, Parker 1-1. Penalties—Beloit 7-34, Parker 4-35.