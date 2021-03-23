JANESVILLE
A strong senior class has Janesville Parker football coach Clayton Kreger eager to get the upcoming alternate fall season going.
The Vikings have 22 seniors on the roster, including three-year starters Jesse Severson, Matthew Hartwig and John Simons.
Parker opens its season and a seven-game nonconference schedule Saturday against Beaver Dam at 6 p.m. at DeForest High School.
“It is March 2021, and I could not be more excited. Football is back,” Kreger said. “As I told our guys during the five contact days this summer, the best teams will choose to stay ready instead of waiting for the green light and then trying to get ready. I could not be more proud of our guys for everything they have done to stay ready this long offseason.
“And I can’t say enough about seniors. They’re great players, great teammates and great leaders in our program.”
Parker is coming off a 1-9 season, including a 1-8 mark in its last season in the Big Eight Conference. The Vikings were slated to move to the Badger Large Conference in 2020 and will play six Badger Large schools in their alternate fall nonconference-only schedule.
Headlining the list of returnees is Hartwig. The Gazette all-area tight end in 2019 caught 27 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns. He will likely also play some fullback this season and should be a force on the defensive line.
Seniors Sam O’Leary and Kaden Vernon are battling at the quarterback spot, with senior Garrett Sanwick back at tailback. Sanwick led the team in rushing in 2019 with 758 yards and three TDs. Other backfield candidates are Jesse Pritchard, Anthony Brooks and Sal Acosta.
Nick Galvan, Patrick Mahaffey, Ian Ramirez and John Dietschweiler will share time at wideout.
Juniors Abiathar Curry and Trace Jacobson, along with sophomores Keegan Erickson and Christian Cabrera are in the mix on what figures to be an inexperienced but big and physical offensive line.
“I want to talk about the guys up front because, as you know, games are won and lost in the trenches,” Kreger said. “Coach (Mike) Fuhrmann, Coach (Joe) Flister, Coach (Nick) Nolte, Coach (Avery) Green and Coach (Jack) Morse are amazing assets to our program and have a done a great job developing our kids the last two to four years.
“Our kids are well-coached, intelligent, leaders and dedicated to the weight room.”
The Vikings must find the end zone on a more consistent basis this season if they hope to improve on 2019’s one-win season. Parker averaged only 11 points a game and scored 10 or fewer in six of 10 games.
Defensively in 2019, Parker allowed 38.4 points a game and was continually burned by the big play and not being able to get off the field on third down.
The other seniors that Kreger is counting on are Remy Brown, Jacob Law, Nik Lux, Andrew Nickols, Ke’Shawn Pritchard, Mario Serna Garcia, Evan Terry, Tyler Vincetich, Wyatt Yager and David Zavala.
“This season will definitely be one to remember,” Kreger said. “Passing leagues were replaced with at-home workouts. Virtual player meetings replaced summer contact days. Padded practices replaced lineman camps, and sanitizer bottles replaced water bottles.
“With all that being said, we talk a lot to our guys about the importance of resilience, and our kids understand that no matter what challenges we are presented, our team will work together and stay together to overcome adversity. We have stayed ready and are excited for the 2020-21 football season.”