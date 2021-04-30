JANESVILLE
The Monterey Rock Trophy is headed back to the West Side of town.
Jesse Pritchard made sure of it.
The Janesville Parker senior tailback rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 25-14 win over crosstown rival Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium. The game wrapped up the alternate fall season for both teams.
Parker (2-4), which hadn't beaten Craig since the 2016 season, pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to two safeties and Pritchard's second TD of the game.
"I'm so proud of our 22 seniors," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "They worked so hard for this and get to go out on top.
"Offensively, I thought this was the best, most complete game we've played all season. And our defense was rock solid like it has been all season. It was just a really good all-around performance in our biggest game of the season."
Parker jumped on the board first. Pritchard bowled in from three yards out for a 7-0 lead with 1:54 left in the opening quarter.
Craig (0-5), which played its best game of the season, took a brief lead in the second quarter. Quarterback Hunter Klietz scored from a yard out, and the Cougars took an 8-7 lead when Marshaun Harriel ran in the two-point conversion.
The Vikings made it 14-8 on their next possession when Anthony Brooks scampered in from 12 yards out.
The Cougars tied the game right before half on Klietz's 19-yard touchdown pass to Harriel. A two-point conversion run failed, making it 14-14 at half.
"I thought for the most part, we played pretty well tonight," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "We moved the ball better on offense than we have, and defense got stops.
"Untimely penalties and turnovers definitely hurt."
After a scoreless third quarter, Parker took the lead for good at 16-14 when Craig's punter was forced to fall on the football in the end zone following a bad snap. Craig purposely took a safety on its next possession deep in its own territory, but the plan backfired when Parker scored on Pritchard's 5-yard run with 1:58 remaining.
"Jesse was more than capable of having a night like tonight," Kreger said. "He's one of those seniors that has worked really hard, and tonight, made the most of the opportunity he was given."
Parker finished with 230 yards rushing, while Klietz threw for 122 yards. The teams combined for 19 penalties for 160 yards.
PARKER 25, CRAIG 14
Janesville Parker;7;7;0;11--25
Janesville Craig;0;14;0;0--14
Scoring summary: P--Jesse Pritchard 3 run (David Zavala kick). C--Hunter Klietz 1 run (Marshaun Harriel run). C--Harriel 19 pass from Klietz (run failed). Parker--Anthony Brooks 12 run (Zavala kick). P--Safety, punter downed in end zone. P--Safety, ball snapped out of end zone. P--Pritchard 5 run (Zavala kick).
Statistics: First downs--P 13, C 12. Rushes--P 44-230, C 31-89. Yards passing--P 33, C 122. Passes--P 4-4-0, C 23-12-0. Fumbles--P 3-1, C 1-0. Penalties--P 10-85, C 9-75