Janesville Parker's football team played the role of spoiler to perfection Friday night.
The Vikings got two fourth-quarter touchdowns in rallying for a 17-14 win over Beaver Dam in a Badger Large Conference game.
Beaver Dam (4-4, 3-3) had a chance to clinch its first playoff berth since 2017 with a win but will now have to upset top-ranked Waunakee next Friday to automatically qualify.
Parker (3-5, 2-4) won its second straight and has an outside shot of a playoff bid if it can upset state-ranked DeForest in the regular-season finale.
The Vikings led 3-0 at the half on Kenneth Zavala's 31-yard field goal. Beaver Dam took a 7-3 lead late in the third quarter, but Parker jumped back ahead 10-7 on Griffin Davis' 2-yard touchdown run. The Golden Beavers answered again on Gabe Klatt's 41-yard TD scamper, but the Vikings got the game-winner on a 20-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson to wideout Anthony Brooks with 5:09 to play.
Beaver Dam had one last drive to try and get the game-winner, but the Parker defense stiffened and held the Golden Beavers on fourth-and-four at the Parker 12-yard line.
“Give Parker a lot of credit, they’re a really big, physical team," Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde told the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. "They’ve got a lot of kids playing both ways, and we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities--when some of their better players needed some breaks on the defensive side, we have to be able to move the ball better."
Klatt, who had 398 yards rushing and six touchdowns in a win over Janesville Craig last week, finished with 168 yards rushing but had only two runs of more than 10 yards.
Parker coach Clayton Kreger said his team rose to the occasion.
"I've said this before and I'll say it again, this team does not want the season to end so they're playing hard on each and every play," Kreger said. "Our defensive coaches did a great job of scheming for Klatt, and although he got loose a couple times, we did a pretty good job of wrapping up and tackling.
"And offensively, we really leaned heavily on our line. They did a great job all night. We told them we're going to run the same dive play over and over, and that's exactly what we did because it was working so well. Plus, Preston did a great job of running the offense and making good decisions."
PARKER 17, BEAVER DAM 14
Janesville Parker;3;0;0;14--17
Beaver Dam;0;0;7;7--14
Scoring summary: P--Kenneth Zavala 31 field goal. BD--Alex Soto 14 pass from Cameron Mendoza (kick good). P--Griffin Davis 2 run (Zavala kick). BD--Gabe Klatt 41 run (kick good). P--Anthony Brooks 20 pass from Preston Nelson (Zavala kick).
Statistics: First downs--P 11, BD 14. Rushes--26-85, BD 45-260. Yards passing--P 151, BD 45. Passes--P 14-11-0, BD 9-5-1. Fumbles--P 2-1, BD 0-0. Penalties--P 3-35, BD 4-23