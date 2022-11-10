J.J. Douglas, Cash Davis and Paul Kim are adding on to their list of postseason accolades.
The three Janesville Parker football players earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region 4 Large School honors Tuesday.
Ten area players—led by two-way honorees Austin Moe and Blake Matthys of Brodhead/Juda—also earned WFCA honors.
The trio of Parker players led the Vikings to a 6-4 record and a WIAA Division 1 playoff berth.
Vikings coach Clayton Kreger appreciated the efforts of the three, who also earned All-Big Eight first-team recognition.
“All great kids who are deserving of the award,” Kreger said in a text. “Not only because of their play, but because of their high character on and off the field.”
Douglas, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior wide receiver and wildcat quarterback, was one of the top playmakers in the state.
In 10 games, Douglas averaged 23.2 yards per reception with 790 yards on 34 catches. He scored seven touchdowns receiving. He also gained 508 yards rushing, averaging 11.5 yards on 44 attempts and scored another seven touchdowns.
Davis, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior, earned WFCA honors for his play on the defensive line.
Davis was credited with 27 solo and nine assisted tackles. Seven of those tackles resulted in losses, including four sacks.
“Cash and J.J. were also our co-MVPs as they were an integral part of all three phases of the game,” Kreger said.
Kim, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior, contributed both on defense and offense, and the WFCA recognized his play as a defensive back.
Kim had 22 tackles and four assisted, including one tackle for loss. He led the Vikings with four interceptions.
He also contributed 16 receptions for 284 yards (17.8 average) and three touchdowns on offense.
“Paul rarely left the field,” Kreger said. “He earned our most dedicated award as he is at 100 percent of our football activities and is often one of the first players to arrive on a daily basis.”
Kreger recognized the trio’s overall contributions.
“All three will have the opportunity to play at the next level if they choose,” Kreger said. “More importantly, all three will find success after high school because of their work ethic, leadership and ability to be great teammates.”
Moe, Matthys double up
Brodhead/Juda advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinals, and lineman Austin Moe and tight end/fullback/inside linebacker Blake Matthys were two of the main reasons why.
Both earned WFCA All-Region 4/Small School honors on both offense and defense.
Moe, a 6-5, 280-pound senior, was a dominate force on the Cardinals’ lines.
He was the grader that opened holes for the dominate Brodhead/Juda rushing attack that gained 3,480 yards, with an 8.2-yard average per carry, and scored 51 touchdowns.
On the defensive line, Moe recorded 73 initial hits and 18 assisted tackles. He had 11 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.
“The biggest thing about him is his athleticism for his size,” said Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys. “He has very good feet and is very athletic.”
Moe started as a sophomore and earned All-WFCA Region 4 honors last year on defense.
“He’s probably been one of the better defensive lineman we’ve had in our program,” Matthys said.
Coach Matthys’ son, Blake, had a tremendous season despite being hit with Lyme disease and mononucleosis immediately after last June’s WIAA state track and field meet. He lost 25 pounds and never was able to regain that weight and strength he had in June.
Blake, who earned All-SWC Defensive Player of the Year honors, put up amazing numbers for the 9-3 Cardinals.
On defense, Blake made 77 initial hits and was in on 28 other tackles. The 6-1, 200-pound junior had five tackles for loss, forced a fumble, recovered one and returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.
On offense, Matthys rushed 124 times for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He’s earned all these things on his own,” Jim Matthys said. “There is just a lot of respect for him.
“When you coach your own kid, sometimes you might question if they are that good. Maybe because you’re harder on your own kids. But coaches inside and outside the conference have a lot of respect for him.”
A third Brodhead/Juda player, Aidyn Vondra, earned Region 4 honors as a defensive back. The 5-10, 170-pound Vondra was in on 52 total tackles. Vondra had three tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and had four interceptions, one which he returned for a TD.
Three Turner players honored
Quarterback Sean Fogel, receiver Tyler Sutherland and defensive end Brent Hoppe each earn Region 4 Small School honors from the WFCA.
Fogel, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, completed 140 of 232 passes for 2,114 yards and 27 TDs. Sutherland caught 55 of those passes for 1,005 yards (18.3 average) and 16 TDs.
Hoppe, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, was in on 95 tackles, including 18 for losses, had two sacks and forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Three Badgers earn honors
Offensive lineman E.J. Gritzner, linebacker Tayler O’Laughlin and defensive back Seth Johnson of Badger High earned WFCA Region 3 Large School honors.
Gritzner is a 6-2, 255-pound senior. O’Laughlin is a 6-foot, 205-pound senior and Johnson is a 6-2, 201-pound senior. O’Laughlin was in on 116 tackles, including nine for losses. He had three sacks. Johnson was in on 62 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Big Foot senior Jax Hertel earned WFCA Region 4 Small School honors at outside linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was in on 59 tackles, including 12 for losses.