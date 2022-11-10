JVG_221110_WFCAHONORS01
Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas (11), Cash Davis and Paul Kim were honored with Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region 4 Large School selections. Ten other area school players were named.

 Anthony Wahl

J.J. Douglas, Cash Davis and Paul Kim are adding on to their list of postseason accolades.

The three Janesville Parker football players earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region 4 Large School honors Tuesday.

