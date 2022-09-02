MADISON
Ouch! This one stings.
With a chance to go to 3-0 on the season and get the Big Eight Conference season off to a strong start, Janesville Parker stumbled down the stretch in a 23-16 loss to Madison Memorial on Friday at Mansfield Stadium.
Parker (2-1, 0-1) led 10-0 late in the first half and had dominated on both sides of the ball, but an ill-advised play call on its own 19-yard line with time running down backfired and changed the entire complexion of the game. Memorial (3-0, 1-0) recovered a fumble at the Parker 14-yard line on a botched snap and needed just two plays to get a touchdown and carried that momentum into the second half. The Spartans scored on their first two possessions of the second half and held off the Vikings from there.
Parker had one last chance to tie the game late in the fourth, but a critical 15-yard personal foul call set up a difficult first-and-25. The Vikings picked up only six of the 25 yards and their hopes faded on incompletion on fourth-and-19.
"A couple bad snaps, a couple of penalties, we just have to clean some things up," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "It's as simple as that. And I think a lot of it starts in practice. Thursday, we didn't have a very focused practice.
"But I'm proud of the kids. They really battled and proved they can play with anybody. Memorial is a good football team."
Parker controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage the first half. Memorial only had 84 yards of offense the first half, while Parker put up 199.
Senior placekicker Kenneth Zavala gave Parker an early 3-0 lead with a 35-yard field goal, and junior speedster Cayden Brandenburg then took a quick slant pass on the Vikings' next possession and outraced four defenders for an 83-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 with 3:54 left in the opening quarter.
Trailing by three at half, Memorial grabbed the lead for good on its first possession of the second half and eventually led 17-10 on 32-yard field goal with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Parker turned to the Wildcat formation late in the third and got a 21-yard TD run from J.J. Douglas to cut the lead to one.
Memorial concluded the scoring with 4:35 to play, and when Parker couldn't convert on a 1-and-25 on its next possession, the Spartans were able to fall into victory formation and run out the clock.
"It's a grind. And it's a long season," Kreger said. "But when you look at it, it's only game one of the Big Eight season. When we don't beat ourselves, we can be one of the top teams in our conference. I really believe that."
Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig (2-0-1, 1-0) next Friday in the Battle for the Monterey Rock.
MEMORIAL 23, PARKER 16
Janesville Parker;10;0;6;0;—;16
Madison Memorial;0;7;10;6;—;23
Scoring summary: P—Kenneth Zavala 35 field goal. P—Cayden Brandenburg 83 pass from Gavyn Novak (Zavala kick). M—Kamarion Parker 4 run (Ty Aparicio kick). M—Luke Cattapan 8 pass from Erlandon (Aparicio kick). M—Aparicio 32 field goal. P—JJ Douglas 21 run (kick failed). M—Mekai Ward 11 pass from Erlandon (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—P 13, M 13. Rushes—P 30-127, M 25-77. Yards passing—P 180, M 135. Passes—P 25-15-1, M 23-10-1. Fumbles—P 2-2, M 1-1. Penalties—P 8-62, M 7-50.