JANESVILLE
Two yards.
That's all that separated the Monterey Rock trophy from staying on the East side to making a trip across the Rock River to the West side.
Janesville Parker stuffed Janesville Craig on third-and-goal from the Vikings' 2-yard line with 15 seconds left to play, and then saw the Cougars run out of time in trying to get a final play off in escaping with a 35-33 win in the Battle for the Monterey Rock at Monterey Stadium.
In a game for the ages in front of a packed house, it was Parker left holding the coveted 'Rock' trophy.
Griffin Davis rushed for 216 yards, while JJ Douglas put on another eye-opening performance once again for the Vikings as they improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Eight Conference.
Craig, despite a superhuman effort from Jake Schaffner, fell to 2-1-1 and 1-1. Schaffner rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another.
The Vikings looked to be in control late leading 35-33 but fumbled at their own 30-yard line with just over two minutes to play. Craig marched down to the 4-yard line with 22 seconds left, and Schaffner's 2-yard run pushed the ball to the two setting up third-and-goal with 15 seconds left. Schaffner tried getting outside on the next play, but Parker stuffed him for no gain. With time running down and Craig out of time outs, the Cougars could not get a play off.
"Our defense just continued to shine and grind it out," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "And Eli Thurman, who didn't start, came up and made a big play at the end that he'll remember the rest of his life.
"This is a game we had to have, and now we have to build off of it with Verona coming up next week."
Parker jumped out early to a 14-0 lead as Davis raced 67 yards on the first play from scrimmage and Douglas added an 85-yard scamper off the Wildcat formation on Parker's second possession.
Davis, a senior, said getting 'The Rock' back was all that mattered.
"Coach told us that Parker teams from the past might've choked in this situation, but we found a way," Davis said. ""This would've been a really tough loss."
Trailing 14-0, Craig roared back behind the talents of Schaffner. Running the option to perfection, the Vikings had no answer for the senior quarterback. He ran for two touchdowns the first half and threw for another as the Cougars trailed 28-21 at half.
Schaffner scored on a 9-yard run early in the third to cut the lead to one, but Douglas blocked a punt at the Craig 20-yard and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 35-27 with 2:54 left in the third. Schaffner again answered, this time scampering 56 yards on an electrifying run through about six Parker defenders to make it 35-33 with 1:21 left in the third.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said his team has no reason to hang their heads.
"I told our guys afterward the only thing I'm disappointed in was the outcome," Bunderson said. "It's a resilient group of kids that battled like they always do but just came up two yards short.
"I think had the outcome been different and in our favor, this would've probably been the best game I've ever coached in."
As it was, the Cougars came up two yards short of retaining the 'Rock'. It's the Vikings who have bragging rights for the next year.
PARKER 35, CRAIG 33
Scoring summary: P—Griffin Davis 67 run (Kenneth Zavala kick). P—J.J. Douglas 85 run (Zavala kick). C—Jake Schaffner 6 run (Lilli Rick kick). C—Schaffner 1 run (kick failed). P—Davis 6 run (Zavala kick). C—Aiden Schenk 13 pass from Schaffner (Schaffner run). P—Douglas 14 run (Zavala kick). C—Schaffner 9 run (kick failed). P—Douglas recovered blocked punt in end zone (Zavala kick). C—Schaffner 56 run (run failed).
Statistics: First downs—P 15. C 18. Rushes—P 32-376, C 49-321. Yards passing—P 53, C v113. Passes—P 9-5-1, C 20-14-1. Fumbles—P 34-3, C 1-0. Penalties—P 7-45, C 7-54.