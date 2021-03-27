Janesville Parker's football team hardly could have asked for a better start to the alternate fall season Saturday night.
The Vikings scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 27-point lead by halftime and beat Beaver Dam 27-6 in a nonconference game played at DeForest.
"Just extremely proud of our kids," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "We have waited 519 days to get back on the field. Proud of each and every one of them.
"We are going to enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow, because we have a lot of things to clean up."
The Vikings matched their win total from 2019 and won for the second time since August 2017.
Jesse Pritchard gave them the lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He scored from one yard out with less than five minutes left in the first quarter and from four yards out just over four minutes into the second.
Garrett Sanwick's 15-yard touchdown catch from Sam O'Leary, along with David Zavala's kick, made it 21-0 with just over three minutes left in the half.
And Parker capped the exciting first half when O'Leary hit Griffin Davis for a 35-yard touchdown with just nine seconds left.
Beaver Dam's lone touchdown came in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Parker outgained Beaver Dam 165-89 on the ground.
The Vikings host DeForest in a game Friday night.
PARKER 27, BEAVER DAM 6
At DeForest
Beaver Dam;0;0;0;6—6
Janesville Parker;7;20;0;0—27
Scoring--JP: J. Pritchard 1 run (Zavala kick), 4:54. JP: J. Pritchard 4 run (Zavala kick), 7:59. JP: Sanwick 15 pass from O’Leary (Zavala kick), 3:07. JP: Davis 35 pass from O’Leary (run failed), 0:09. BD: Biel 1 run (run failed), 10:28.
Stats: First downs — BD 9, JP 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BD 31-89, JP 30-165. Passing yards — BD 85, JP 89. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BD 10-23-2, JP 8-14-1. Penalties-yards — BD 5-20, JP 5-25. Fumbles-lost — BD 1-1, JP 1-1.