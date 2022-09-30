JANESVILLE—If change is good, the Janesville Parker High football team should be in great shape for the final two weeks of the regular season and any playoff games.
Coach Clayton Kreger made it clear that there needed to be a change in attitude on his squad after Middleton High took a 51-32 victory over the Vikings at Monterey Stadium on Friday night.
Kreger and his coaching staff watched their squad commit five turnovers, snap a ball over the punter’s head that resulted in a safety, miss assignments and commit six penalties, including two unsportsmanlike conduct infractions.
Those negated several positive long scoring plays that had the Vikings to within two points of the Cardinals at 22-20 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
“I saw some positive things, some good things from some of the kids, but overall, our entire team lost this one,” Kreger said.
Kreger hinted that the problems might extend to off the football field.
“We’ve got to change everything on how we do things,” Kreger said. “The way we practice, change the way we go to school, change the way we are in the classroom. The first grade checks are on Friday.”
The Vikings were trailing 22-6 when they took over possession on their own 16 with 47 seconds left in the half.
Junior quarterback Jeff Rowin found senior running back Griffin Davis for 15 yards and junior receiver Antoine Jarrett for 25 to move the ball to the Middleton 47 with 22 seconds remaining in the half.
After two plays got the ball to the 41, Rowin lofted a pass down the sideline that a streaking Paul Kim raced under at about the 10 and took it in against the shocked Middleton secondary with five seconds left on the clock. Kenneth Zavala’s extra point conversion sent the rejuvenated Vikings into halftime trailing 22-13.
“That was the first time we kind of felt life from the guys,” Kreger said of the mood at halftime. “I haven’t seen a team come out as flat as we did. I don’t know what it was.”
“I told our team at halftime that it was really good to see our team back.”
The mood got even better when the Vikings took the second-half kickoff and moved 69 yards in just five plays to get within two points of the lead at 22-20.
Rowin found junior receiver J.J. Douglas for 33 yards, and then hit junior Cayden Brandenburg sprinting down the seam for a 25-yard touchdown with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
But Middleton’s junior tailback Bryce Falk took the air out of the Monterey Stadium crowd and the Vikings on the kickoff. Falk fielded the bouncing kickoff on the run at the 22 and maneuvered 78 yards in 11 seconds to put Middleton back in command at 28-20.
From there, the game disintegrated into a penalty- and turnover-filled exhibition. The Cardinals built a 51-20 lead before the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the final 1:18.
Kreger was not happy about the final 22 minutes of the game.
“Just a lack of discipline,” Kreger said. “It starts in the film room; it starts in the classroom. Until we figure out how to be disciplined, we will continue to struggle.”
Parker threw five interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns, but one of the scores was nullified by a blocking penalty. Twice the Vikings jumped offsides on Middleton conversion kicks. Both times the Cardinals put their offense back on the field and 6-foot-4 junior quarterback Gabe Passini bulldozed into the end zone of sneaks for two-point conversions.
Kreger cited the two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as examples of what the Vikings need to correct.
“Missed assignments, penalties, controlling your emotions,” Kreger said of his concerns. “Being to practice on time, being to school on time.”
Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn wasn’t much happier with his team, despite the win that put the Cardinals at 4-1 in the Big Eight and 4-3 overall.
“It was sloppy for sure,” Pertzborn said. He lectured his team to “clean it up” during their postgame huddle. “It was kind of bad all around.
“It was just good to get out of here with a win.”
Rowin finished 15 of 26 for 225 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions.
Sam Bess entered the game in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings with 53 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown.
Douglas and Kim each had four receptions and a touchdown. Douglas finished with 63 yards receiving and Kim added 60.
The Vikings (4-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big Eight) play their homecoming game next Friday night at Monterey Stadium against winless Madison East.
“We have at least two more weeks together,” Kreger said. “We’ve got to change everything we do.”
MIDDLETON 51, PARKER 32
Middleton;15;7;20;9--51
Janesville Parker;6;7;7;12—32
Scoring summary: M—Alden Cleary, 17 pass from Gabe Passini (Passini run). JP—J.J. Douglas, 12 pass from Jeff Rowin (pass failed). M—Brady Carlson, 30 pass from Passini (Owen Halvorson kick). M—Thomas D’Onofrio, 72 interception return (Halvorson kick). JP—Paul Kim, 41 pass from Rowin (Kenneth Zavala kick). JP—Cayden Brandenburg, 25 pass from Rowin (Zavala kick). M—Bryce Falk, 78 kickoff return (kick blocked). M—Carter Kadow, 8 pass from Passini (kick failed). M—Passini, 12 run (Passini run). M—Safety, punter tackled in end zone after bad snap). M—Bobby Moyer, 5 run