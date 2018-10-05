Janesville Parker’s football team seemed to flash its late-season progress Friday night.
The Vikings held first-place Madison Memorial to 19 points and avoided negative offensive plays in the first 24 minutes on the road.
But the Spartans kicked things into gear—literally—in the second half.
They recovered an onside kick coming out of halftime and built a seven-touchdown lead on the way to a 48-6 victory. Memorial improved to 7-1 and is tied with Sun Prairie atop the Big Eight Conference standings, while Parker fell to 0-8.
“I thought we played a very good first half,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said in an email. “Memorial started with a successful onside kick to start the half, and I think our kids kind of deflated a bit.”
Memorial quarterback Jason Ceniti threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Kam Marshall rushed for 168 yards and a score, while Kabaris Vasser rushed for 86 yards and two TDs.
Parker’s fourth-quarter touchdown came on an 86-yard kick return by senior Brody Lippens.
“Brody is a game-changer with his speed,” Kreger said. “At any moment, he can turn it loose.”
Matthew Hartwig also caught four passes for 56 yards for the Vikings, who will close out the regular season at Beloit Memorial (1-7) next week.
“We only have six more days together with this team,” Kreger said. “I hope our kids come out hungry this week as we look to get a W against a very underrated Beloit team that gave Verona a scare this week.”
MEMORIAL 48, PARKER 6
Janesville Parker 0 0 0 6—6
Madison Memorial 6 13 14 15—48
Scoring: M—Max Hoeser 11 pass from Jason Ceniti (Kole Kerkhoff kick). M—Dryden Schaefer 20 pass from Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). M—Lekwan Lewis 25 pass from Ceniti (kick blocked). M—Kabaris Vasser 24 run (Vasser run). M—Kam Marshall 1 run (kick failed). M—Vasser 23 run (Cade Ellingson pass from Ceniti). M—Elmonzeo Evans 13 run (Jack Shafranski kick). P—Brody Lippens 86 kickoff return (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—Parker 6, Memorial 26. Rushing—Parker 41-28, Memorial 41-322. Passing yards—Parker 68, Memorial 182. Passes—Parker 11-7-0, Memorial 20-13-1. Fumbles—Parker 2-2, Memorial 2-1. Penalties—Parker 1-10, Memorial 3-40.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse