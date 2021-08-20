Big plays spelled big trouble for Janesville Craig's football team Friday night.
In the season-opener, Oconomowoc had three scoring plays of 30 yards or more en route to a 42-7 nonconference win at Monterey Stadium.
The Raccoons built up a 23-0 halftime lead and pushed the margin to 36-0 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
"I'm not going to comment right now on how we played as far as our assignments until I watch the tape, but I did tell them I was proud of their attitude and effort. There was no whining or helmet throwing. Nobody mailed it in, and as a coaching staff despite the loss, that's what you want to see."
Oconomowoc led 3-0 after the first quarter but scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to break the game open.
Senior quarterback Jack Hellman ran the Raccoons offense to perfection. He threw three touchdown passes and finished with 198 yards passing, including 181 the first half.
Connor Doyle caught two touchdown passes, with his 69-yard scoring strike pushing Oconomowoc's lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.
Craig lost it's top scoring threat Marshaun Harriel to an apparent knee injury early in the game, and that severely hampered the offense. The Cougars finished with only 190 yards of total offense, and nearly half of that came on their lone scoring drive late in the game.
"Their quarterback was really good, and they had a couple of big dudes on the line that gave us trouble all game," Bunderson said.
"But I thought defensively, we made them earn everything they got. We just can't continue to give up the big plays."
Craig plays at former Big Eight rival Madison Memorial next Friday at Mansfield Stadium in its final nonconference game before opening up the Badger Large Conference schedule in Week 3.
OCONOMOWOC 42, CRAIG 7
Oconomowoc;3;20;13;6--42
Janesville Craig;0;0;0;7--7
Scoring summary: O--Brady Burrill, 26 field goal. O--Ryder Smith 31 pass from Jack Hellman (Burrill kick). O--Connor Doyle 69 pass from Hellman (Burrill kick). O--Cody Johns 45 punt return (kick failed). O--Alexander Wraalstad 1 run (kick blocked). O--Doyle 12 pass from Hellman (Burrill kick). O--Carter Tower 9 pass Jordan Fleischman (kick failed). C-Hunter Klietz 1 run (Lily Rick kick)
Statistics: First downs--O 18, C 11. Rushes--O 35-196, C 29-109. Yards passing--O 207, C 81. Passes--O 22-17, C 17-10-0. Fumbles--O 2-1, C 1-0. Penalties--O 5-32, C 7-43
