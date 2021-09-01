MILTON
High school football can be an odd business sometimes.
One day you’re learning your craft as a sophomore quarterback at the JV level.
The next, you’re called up to the varsity.
And the day after that, you’re in a varsity game trying to find your way in a hurry.
That’s the situation Milton sophomore quarterback Terrell Fischer found himself in last week as the Red Hawks prepared to face Lake Geneva Badger in Week 2 of the Wisconsin high school football season.
Milton had already lost starting quarterback Aiden Schoen before the season even started, to a compound leg fracture suffered in the Red Hawks’ preseason scrimmage.
But when a player goes down, the next person on the depth chart steps in.
Next man up, the concept is called.
In Week 1, that man for Milton was junior Cayden Zajac.
Zajac, a senior, completed 5-of-10 passes for 125 yards with two TDs.
And then, Zajac went down on the first offensive series of the Red Hawks’ Week 2 road matchup against Badger.
Broken collarbone. Possibly out for the season.
Next man up.
Last Friday night at Badger, it was Fischer’s name being called.
A name that wasn’t even on the official roster yet.
And the sophomore was ready.
“I just heard that someone had broken his collarbone,” Fischer said during a break from practice earlier this week.
Fischer soon found out it was the Red Hawks’ starting quarterback, Zajac.
Next man up.
So into the game Fischer went.
His stat line for the night—a 26-14 loss to the Badgers in the final nonconference tuneup before Badger Large play starts this week—shows that Fischer completed 10-of-23 passes for 125 yards with a TD and three interceptions.
This was after leading the Red Hawk JV to a 28-0 win the day before.
Looking back at the game, Fischer said he knows he needs to cut down on mistakes like throwing interceptions going forward.
“I’m my own toughest critic,” Fischer said with a smile.
Fischer said his coaches and teammates have been very supportive as he started a full week practice with the starting unit.
The biggest difference between the JV game and the varsity level, Fischer said, is the speed of the game.
“Everything moves a lot faster,” Fischer said. “It’s an adjustment. I have to learn my reads and make better throws.”
Milton coach Rodney Wedig said he and his staff are retooling the Milton offense a tad for their new signal caller.
“Terrell is a bit more of a drop-back passer with a strong arm, so we’re going to add some wrinkles to take advantage of his skills,” Wedig said. “He’s a good kid and a smart player.”
Wedig said he and his staff don’t want their young QB to feel like he has to do it all by himself.
“Our defense and special teams are pretty good,” Wedig said. “We don’t need Terrell to win games for us. We just need him to make some plays.”